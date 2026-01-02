 Western Railway To Merge Virar–Sanjan And Sanjan–Surat MEMU Services, Operate As Virar–Surat MEMU From January 3
Kamal Mishra

Updated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 12:40 AM IST
article-image
Western Railway has decided to merge Train No. 69143/69144 Virar–Sanjan–Virar MEMU and Train No. 69141/69142 Sanjan–Surat–Sanjan MEMU and operate as Train No. 69141/69142 Virar–Surat–Virar MEMU with effect from 03rd January, 2026. | File Pic

Mumbai: Western Railway has decided to merge Train No. 69143/69144 Virar–Sanjan–Virar MEMU and Train No. 69141/69142 Sanjan–Surat–Sanjan MEMU and operate as Train No. 69141/69142 Virar–Surat–Virar MEMU with effect from 03rd January, 2026.

According to Chief Public Relations Officer, Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, Train No. 69141 Virar–Surat MEMU, journey commencing from 03rd January, 2026, will depart from Virar at 05:15 am and reach Surat at 10:30 am the same day. Similarly, Train No. 69142 Surat–Virar MEMU, journey commencing from 03rd January, 2026, will depart from Surat at 5:30 pm and arrive Virar at 11:30 pm the same day. Passengers are requested to take note of the above change. Details time table attached.

