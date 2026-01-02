Justice Revati Mohite Dere Appointed Meghalaya High Court Chief Justice After Distinguished Tenure At Bombay HC

Justice Revati Mohite Dere | X @barandbench

Mumbai: The Union government on Thursday appointed Justice Revati Mohite Dere, a judge of the Bombay High Court, as the Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court. Justice Dere is presently the second senior-most judge of the Bombay High Court.

Confirmation by Law Minister on Social Media

The announcement was confirmed by Minister of Law and Justice (Independent Charge) Arjun Ram Meghwal on X (formerly Twitter).

In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, in consultation with the Chief Justice of India, the President is pleased to appoint following Judges as Chief Justices of High Courts: pic.twitter.com/tcVt34ubiz — Arjun Ram Meghwal (@arjunrammeghwal) January 1, 2026

The Supreme Court collegium, in its meeting held on December 18, 2025, had recommended Justice Dere’s name for elevation as CJ of Meghalaya HC.

The appointment was made consequent to the transfer of the incumbent Meghalaya High Court Chief Justice Soumen Sen to Kerala High Court.

Early Life, Education and Legal Practice

Born in Pune, Justice Dere, obtained her law degree from Symbiosis Law College, Pune. She practised extensively before the Bombay HC and also served as a prosecutor for the Government of Maharashtra.

She was elevated as an additional judge of the Bombay HC in 2013 and was made a permanent judge in 2016.

Intervention in Public Health and Governance Matters

As a judge, Justice Mohite-Dere has delivered several notable rulings, particularly in PILs, often directing the state to ensure compliance with court orders. She has led benches monitoring issues such as pothole-related civic failures, illegal hoardings, and contempt proceedings against officials. Under her directions, senior officials from the public health and women and child welfare departments visited Melghat to assess maternal and child deaths linked to malnutrition.

She also initiated a suo motu PIL in the 2024 sexual assault of two minor girls at a school in Badlapur and directed registration of FIRs against policemen allegedly involved in a fake encounter of the accused. A bench led by her convicted encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma in the 2006 fake encounter of Ramnarayan Gupta alias Lakkhan Bhaiyya, sentencing him to life imprisonment after reversing his acquittal by the sessions court. She also constituted an eight-member committee to conduct a social audit of BMC-run maternity homes following deaths linked to alleged medical negligence.

