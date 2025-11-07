 Mumbai Lawyer Seeks HC Action, Compensation Over Deaths During Central Railway Flash Strike
A Mumbai-based lawyer has written to the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court seeking action over the deaths of two commuters following Thursday’s flash strike by the Central Railway employees’ union.

Urvi Mahajani
Updated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 11:01 PM IST
Mumbai Lawyer Seeks HC Action, Compensation Over Deaths During Central Railway Flash Strike

Mumbai: A Mumbai-based lawyer has written to the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court seeking action over the deaths of two commuters following Thursday’s flash strike by the Central Railway employees’ union.

The lawyer has urged the court to issue notices to the Central Railway, the Ministry of Railways, the Government Railway Police (GRP), and the Maharashtra government, and direct them to submit a detailed report on the incident — including the sequence of events, safety measures taken, and relief provided to the victims’ families.

Petition Seeks Guidelines To Prevent Sudden Public Service Disruptions

He also sought directions to frame guidelines preventing sudden stoppage of essential public services without prior safety or contingency arrangements.

Mumbai Lawyer Seeks HC Action, Compensation Over Deaths During Central Railway Flash Strike
The lawyer, who was himself stranded during the strike and forced to take an expensive taxi ride home, further urged the court to order interim compensation for the deceased’s families and a time-bound inquiry to fix accountability.

Two Commuters Killed, Three Injured Amid Chaos At CSMT

Two people were killed and three injured on Thursday after chaos erupted at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus when trains were halted without notice, prompting passengers to walk on the tracks.

