 Navi Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 36-Year-Old Taloja Man Duped Of ₹7.85 Lakh In Fake Vehicle Challan APK Scam; Uran Police Launch Manhunt
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 36-Year-Old Taloja Man Duped Of ₹7.85 Lakh In Fake Vehicle Challan APK Scam; Uran Police Launch Manhunt

Navi Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 36-Year-Old Taloja Man Duped Of ₹7.85 Lakh In Fake Vehicle Challan APK Scam; Uran Police Launch Manhunt

Uran Police have launched a manhunt for unidentified cyber fraudsters who hacked a Taloja resident’s mobile phone and siphoned off Rs 7.85 lakh from his bank account after sending him a malicious APK file disguised as a vehicle challan update.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 09:52 PM IST
article-image
Uran Police have registered an FIR after a Taloja resident lost ₹7.85 lakh to cyber fraud through a fake challan APK scam | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: Uran Police have launched a manhunt for unidentified cyber fraudsters who hacked a Taloja resident’s mobile phone and siphoned off Rs 7.85 lakh from his bank account after sending him a malicious APK file disguised as a vehicle challan update.

Victim Targeted Via WhatsApp File

The victim, Randhir Kaishal Singh (36), a resident of Taloja Phase II and an employee at a private firm in Belapur, received a message around 11 am on October 14 claiming he had pending vehicle challan dues. Soon after, the fraudsters sent him an APK file via WhatsApp. Since Singh’s phone had the auto-download feature enabled, the file was automatically downloaded.

Money Transferred Within Minutes

FPJ Shorts
Thane Sessions Court Sentences 40-Yr-Old Father To 20 Years Rigorous Imprisonment For Raping Minor Daughter, Forcing Abortion And Burying Foetus
Thane Sessions Court Sentences 40-Yr-Old Father To 20 Years Rigorous Imprisonment For Raping Minor Daughter, Forcing Abortion And Burying Foetus
'Once Again, Brother!': Abhishek Sharma Playfully Teases Shubman Gill During Team India's Photoshoot Ahead Of IND Vs AUS T20 Series; Video 
'Once Again, Brother!': Abhishek Sharma Playfully Teases Shubman Gill During Team India's Photoshoot Ahead Of IND Vs AUS T20 Series; Video 
Maharashtra Politics: Uddhav Thackeray Accuses BJP Of 'Vote Theft', Links Amit Shah To Anaconda Jibe At Mumbai Rally; Video
Maharashtra Politics: Uddhav Thackeray Accuses BJP Of 'Vote Theft', Links Amit Shah To Anaconda Jibe At Mumbai Rally; Video
Mumbai: BEST Faces Deepening Crisis As E-Bus Supplier Fails To Deliver; Allegations Of Favouritism And Mismanagement Mount
Mumbai: BEST Faces Deepening Crisis As E-Bus Supplier Fails To Deliver; Allegations Of Favouritism And Mismanagement Mount

Moments later, while Singh was on his way to Uran for work, he began receiving Aadhaar and bank-related OTP messages, and within minutes, four unauthorised transactions totalling Rs 7.85 lakh were made from his account. Realising his account had been emptied, he immediately approached the cyber police for assistance.

Fraudsters Took Remote Access Of Phone

Preliminary investigations revealed that the culprits gained complete control of Singh’s phone using call forwarding and remote access software, enabling them to transfer the funds. Based on his complaint, Uran Police registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the IT Act against the unidentified cyber criminals.

Police Advisory On Cyber Safety

"The accused used a fake challan message to trick the victim into downloading a malware file that gave them full access to his device. Citizens should be extremely cautious about opening unknown links or downloading APK files from unverified sources,” said a police officer from Uran police station.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Navi Mumbai Cyber Fraud Case: Madhya Pradesh Man Arrested For Duping Vashi Firm Of ₹45.5 Lakh By...
article-image

Police have issued a public advisory urging residents to remain vigilant. “Never share bank OTPs, avoid opening suspicious links related to challans or KYC updates, and report any cyber fraud immediately to the helpline 1930 or on www.cybercrime.gov.in,” the advisory stated.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane Sessions Court Sentences 40-Yr-Old Father To 20 Years Rigorous Imprisonment For Raping Minor...

Thane Sessions Court Sentences 40-Yr-Old Father To 20 Years Rigorous Imprisonment For Raping Minor...

Maharashtra Politics: Uddhav Thackeray Accuses BJP Of 'Vote Theft', Links Amit Shah To Anaconda Jibe...

Maharashtra Politics: Uddhav Thackeray Accuses BJP Of 'Vote Theft', Links Amit Shah To Anaconda Jibe...

Mumbai: BEST Faces Deepening Crisis As E-Bus Supplier Fails To Deliver; Allegations Of Favouritism...

Mumbai: BEST Faces Deepening Crisis As E-Bus Supplier Fails To Deliver; Allegations Of Favouritism...

Maharashtra News: MSRTC To Operate 1,150 Additional Buses For Kartik Ekadashi Pilgrimage In...

Maharashtra News: MSRTC To Operate 1,150 Additional Buses For Kartik Ekadashi Pilgrimage In...

Panvel Municipal Corporation Observes Vigilance Awareness Week With Anti-Corruption Pledge

Panvel Municipal Corporation Observes Vigilance Awareness Week With Anti-Corruption Pledge