Navi Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 36-Year-Old Taloja Man Duped Of ₹7.85 Lakh In Fake Vehicle Challan APK Scam; Uran Police Launch Manhunt

Navi Mumbai: Uran Police have launched a manhunt for unidentified cyber fraudsters who hacked a Taloja resident’s mobile phone and siphoned off Rs 7.85 lakh from his bank account after sending him a malicious APK file disguised as a vehicle challan update.

Victim Targeted Via WhatsApp File

The victim, Randhir Kaishal Singh (36), a resident of Taloja Phase II and an employee at a private firm in Belapur, received a message around 11 am on October 14 claiming he had pending vehicle challan dues. Soon after, the fraudsters sent him an APK file via WhatsApp. Since Singh’s phone had the auto-download feature enabled, the file was automatically downloaded.

Money Transferred Within Minutes

Moments later, while Singh was on his way to Uran for work, he began receiving Aadhaar and bank-related OTP messages, and within minutes, four unauthorised transactions totalling Rs 7.85 lakh were made from his account. Realising his account had been emptied, he immediately approached the cyber police for assistance.

Fraudsters Took Remote Access Of Phone

Preliminary investigations revealed that the culprits gained complete control of Singh’s phone using call forwarding and remote access software, enabling them to transfer the funds. Based on his complaint, Uran Police registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the IT Act against the unidentified cyber criminals.

Police Advisory On Cyber Safety

"The accused used a fake challan message to trick the victim into downloading a malware file that gave them full access to his device. Citizens should be extremely cautious about opening unknown links or downloading APK files from unverified sources,” said a police officer from Uran police station.

Police have issued a public advisory urging residents to remain vigilant. “Never share bank OTPs, avoid opening suspicious links related to challans or KYC updates, and report any cyber fraud immediately to the helpline 1930 or on www.cybercrime.gov.in,” the advisory stated.

