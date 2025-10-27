Japanese Delegation Visits MHADA To Explore Collaboration In Affordable Housing & Urban Redevelopment

A high-level Japanese delegation from the Global Affairs Department of the Urban Renaissance Agency (UR), Government of Japan, visited the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) headquarters in Bandra (East) today to explore avenues for collaboration in affordable housing and urban redevelopment.

The delegation, led by Okamura Tomohito, Director, Global Affairs Department, UR, was received by Sanjeev Jaiswal (IAS), Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of MHADA. The visit marks a significant step towards fostering bilateral cooperation between India and Japan in the field of sustainable urban development.

During the meeting, the Japanese delegation reviewed MHADA’s wide-ranging initiatives, including housing, redevelopment, and cluster development projects, as well as the implementation of Growth Hub projects across Mumbai.

Highlighting MHADA’s transformative role in reshaping Mumbai’s housing landscape, Jaiswal said the authority’s ongoing redevelopment projects are delivering modern, dignified homes to thousands of citizens while redefining the city’s skyline.

He briefed the delegation on several flagship projects, including the B.D.D. Chawls Redevelopment Project in central Mumbai, which will provide modern two-bedroom homes to over 16,000 families, and the Motilal Nagar Redevelopment Project in Goregaon—set to become India’s second-largest redevelopment initiative, featuring 1,600 sq. ft. homes.

Other major projects under implementation or planning include Punjabi Colony at GTB Nagar, Siddharth Nagar (Patrachawl) in Goregaon, Abhyudaya Nagar, Poonam Nagar in Jogeshwari, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Nagar in Andheri, Worli Adarsh Nagar, and the Bandra Reclamation Redevelopment Project. Collectively, these initiatives are expected to add nearly six lakh new homes to Maharashtra’s housing stock.

The delegation also expressed keen interest in the cluster redevelopment of Kamathipura, a landmark project aimed at transforming the historic neighborhood into a modern, inclusive, and future-ready urban space. The project envisions providing 500 sq. ft. homes to nearly 8,000 families, while preserving the area’s heritage character.

Jaiswal emphasized that MHADA is emerging as a driving force in India’s urban transformation, with redevelopment serving as a vital tool to address Mumbai’s acute housing shortage. He added that collaboration with Japan’s Urban Renaissance Agency—renowned for its expertise in urban housing and planning—could unlock new opportunities for sustainable and inclusive urban growth in Maharashtra.

In his concluding remarks, Okamura Tomohito commended the Government of Maharashtra and MHADA for their efforts in building a smart, inclusive, and resilient Mumbai. He reiterated Japan’s commitment to supporting India’s housing and urban infrastructure initiatives and expressed UR’s strong interest in partnering on future redevelopment and cluster development projects in Mumbai.

"The visit concluded with both sides expressing optimism about future collaborations that could leverage Japanese expertise and Indian experience to create affordable, sustainable, and world-class urban spaces" said an official.

