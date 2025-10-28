Mumbai News: Malabar Hill Nature Trail Emerges As Monsoon Hotspot; Draws Nearly 3 Lakh Visitors, Earns ₹72 Lakh For BMC

Mumbai’s First Elevated Nature Trail In Malabar Hill | Vijay Gohil FPJ

Mumbai: Offering a serene escape from Mumbai’s urban chaos, the Malabar Hill nature trail has blossomed into a monsoon hotspot for both Mumbaikars and tourists.

Between June and September, over 1.81 lakh visitors soaked in the beauty of the rains along the lush pathways. Since its inauguration in March, the trail has drawn nearly 2.98 lakh visitors, earning the BMC Rs 72 lakh in revenue.

Inspired By Singapore’s Elevated Forest Walkways

Inspired by Singapore’s elevated forest walkways, the wooden walkway at Malabar Hill offers a unique nature experience. The 485-metre-long, 2.4-metre-wide trail winds through the lush Malabar Hill Forest, beginning near Kamala Nehru Park, providing a peaceful escape into greenery.

To ensure a pleasant visit, entry is limited to 200 people per one-hour slot, with fees of Rs 25 for Mumbaikars and Rs. 100 for foreign tourists. The walkway features sweeping views of the Arabian Sea, a dedicated birdwatching zone with a glass-bottom section, and a scenic viewing deck. The eco-friendly initiative quickly gained popularity, with slots often fully booked up to two weeks in advance.

Visitor Surge Despite Monsoon Showers

The elevated walkway is open for visit from 5 am to 8 pm. According to data provided by the BMC, the Malabar Hill Nature Trail attracted a total of 2,91,836 visitors between March 30 and September 30, generating a revenue of Rs 72,98,950 for the civic body.

Visitor numbers were relatively lower in June compared to the summer vacation period. However, heavy rainfall did not deter nature enthusiasts from visiting the trail.

"In fact, during the Diwali holidays, large crowds flocked to enjoy the greenery, though some visitors were turned away due to the lack of advance bookings," said an official.

Month-wise breakdown:

Visitors in March to May - 1,10,327

Revenue- 27,95,450

Month...visitors...revenue

June...45,515...11,49, 200

July....53,707.....13,65,700

August....48,254....11,25,025

September ....34,033...8,63,575

