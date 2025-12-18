'Rule Of Law Is Supreme': Ajit Pawar Confirms Manikrao Kokate Resignations After Arrest Warrant In Housing Scam

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Thursday, December 18, confirmed that Manikrao Kokate has submitted his resignation from the post of Minister, Freeda and Youth Welfare, Minorities Department. This resignation came following the issuance of an arrest warrant against him in the alleged scam involving four residential flats obtained under the Chief Minister’s Discretionary Quota.

The Deputy CM said Kokate's resignation letter has been accepted in principle keeping with the party's long-standing stance that laws and rules are paramount. "Keeping with our party’s long-standing philosophy that the rule of law is supreme and above all individuals, the resignation has been accepted in principle," Ajit Pawar wrote on X.

In an official post, the Deputy CM also shared a copy of the resignation letter submitted by Kokate, which read, "Respecting the judgment given by the Hon. District and Sessions Court, Nashik on 16/12/2025 in the appeal filed against me and accepting moral responsibility, I am resigning from the post of Minister in my capacity and subject to the judgment of the Hon. High Court. I request you to accept it."

According to the CMO's statement, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadanvis accepted the resignation of state Minister and NCP leader Manikrao Kokate and forwarded the same to Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat for further action.

Earlier on December 17, a Maharashtra court issued an arrest warrant against Sports and Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate after he was sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment in a housing fraud case dating back to 1995.

Kokate Moves To Bombay HC

Kokate has moved the Bombay High Court against the Nashik court order and the hearing on his plea will take place on December 19.

Second Minister From NCP To Resign in 2025

Kokate has become the second minister from the party to resign in 2025. Earlier, Dhananjay Munde resigned from the Cabinet in March after his close associate Walmik Karad was named the prime accused in the brutal murder of a village sarpanch in Beed district.

What is the Case Against Kokate About?

The case dates back to 1995 and was filed by former minister Tukaram Dighole, who accused Kokate and his brother of forgery and fraud to secure flats under the chief minister’s discretionary quota. The prosecution alleged the Kokate brothers falsely claimed to belong to the low-income group and declared they owned no other property. Investigations later found the supporting documents to be forged. While Kokate challenged the conviction, the sessions court upheld the sentence, though it set aside the order to return the flats to MHADA. The Nashik sessions court, which upheld the magistrate’s conviction ruling, noted Kokate “dishonestly induced” the state to allot him a flat meant for the poor by submitting false income affidavits.

Citing bank loans for grapes and rabi crops, as well as records from the Kopargaon Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana (sugar factory), the judge noted Kokate was a “prosperous farmer” whose income far exceeded the eligibility threshold.

