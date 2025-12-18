 Pune Municipal Corporation Polls: NCP (SP) Aligning With Ajit Pawar's NCP 'Like Joining Hands With BJP,' Says Shiv Sena-UBT's Sanjay Raut
Pune Municipal Corporation Polls: NCP (SP) Aligning With Ajit Pawar's NCP 'Like Joining Hands With BJP,' Says Shiv Sena-UBT's Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut condemned the potential alliance between NCP (SP) and Ajit Pawar-led NCP for Pune Municipal Corporation polls, calling it a move that would strengthen BJP. Raut plans to discuss this with Sharad Pawar and supports alliances with Sena (UBT) and MNS in Nashik and Thane. Maharashtra’s municipal elections are set for January 15.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 02:18 PM IST
article-image
Pune Municipal Corporation Polls: NCP (SP) Aligning With Ajit Pawar's NCP 'Like Joining Hands With BJP,' Says Shiv Sena-UBT's Sanjay Raut | PTI

Mumbai: The NCP (SP) forging an alliance with the Ajit Pawar-led NCP for the Pune Municipal Corporation polls would be akin to joining hands with the BJP, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said on Thursday.

Talking to reporters, Raut said he will meet NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar and hold discussions on various issues, including any understanding between the two rival factions for the Pune civic body polls.

Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Sanjay Raut's Statement

"Having an alliance with Ajit Pawar would be akin to joining hands with the BJP. Ajit Pawar is an agent of the BJP, and any truck with him will mean strengthening the BJP," Raut said in response to a question.

The NCP and NCP (SP) have held talks about joining hands for the Pune Municipal Corporation elections.

Earlier this week, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said that the BJP and the NCP won't have an alliance in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporations, and there will be a friendly fight between the two Mahayuti allies.

Besides the BJP and NCP, the ruling Mahayuti also has the Shiv Sena, led by Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, as a constituent.

Raut said Pawar is positive about Uddhav Thackeray's Sena (UBT) and the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena coming together for the civic body polls. He said the NCP (SP) will ally with the Sena (UBT) and MNS in Nashik and Thane.

Raut further claimed that Shiv Sena's "budget" for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls was about Rs 10,000 crore and that the party would give Rs 10 crore to each candidate, but did not provide any details to back the claim.

Elections to the 29 municipal corporations in the state will take place on January 15, and the counting will be held a day later.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

