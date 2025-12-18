Maharashtra: Man Arrested For Allegedly Beating Wife To Death With Wooden Log After Domestic Dispute In Palghar District

The incident occurred at Gomghar village in Mokhada taluka, where the couple reportedly had frequent quarrels over domestic issues. | Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra: Police have arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly beating his wife to death following a domestic dispute in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, an official said on Sunday.

Frequent Quarrels Reported Between Couple in Gomghar Village

The incident occurred at Gomghar village in Mokhada taluka, where the couple reportedly had frequent quarrels over domestic issues. According to police, another argument broke out between them in the early hours of Saturday.

During the quarrel, the accused, identified as Balwant Gare, allegedly assaulted his wife, Lata Balwant Gare, with a wooden log, leading to her death. The case came to light after a complaint was lodged by the victim’s father at the Mokhada police station.

Based on the complaint, police arrested the accused and registered a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (murder).

Body Sent for Postmortem, Investigation Continues

The victim’s body has been sent to a government hospital for postmortem examination, and further investigation into the matter is underway, the official added.

