Mumbai: Thief Poses As Customer, Steals Gold Worth ₹2.4 Lakh from Jeweller In Bhiwandi; Video

A daring theft incident has come to light from Bhiwandi City in Thane district of Maharashtra, where a man posing as a customer walked into a jewellery shop and made away with gold ornaments worth Rs 2.4 lakh. The entire incident was captured on the shop’s CCTV cameras, and the footage has since gone viral on social media.

Theft in Seconds at Narpoli Jewellery Shop

The incident took place at a jewellery shop in Narpoli village, Bhiwandi. According to police officials, the accused entered the shop pretending to be a genuine customer. As the shopkeeper was showing him various ornaments, the man suddenly picked up an entire tray of gold jewellery and fled the premises.

The theft happened within a matter of seconds, leaving the shop staff stunned and unable to react in time. The CCTV footage clearly shows the accused taking advantage of a brief moment of distraction to execute the theft and escape.

Jewellery Worth Rs 2.4 Lakh Stolen

The shop owner, identified as Brijlal Jain, later lodged a complaint at the Narpoli police station. Police officials said that gold jewellery worth approximately Rs 2.4 lakh was stolen during the incident.

The footage shows the thief moving confidently inside the shop, further suggesting that the act may have been pre planned. The video has raised concerns among local traders and jewellers, who fear a rise in similar thefts targeting small businesses.

The Narpoli police have registered a case of theft and begun an investigation.