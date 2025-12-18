 Mumbai: Thief Poses As Customer, Steals Gold Worth ₹2.4 Lakh from Jeweller In Bhiwandi; Video
A daring jewellery theft has been reported from Bhiwandi’s Narpoli area, where a man posing as a customer fled with gold ornaments worth Rs 2.4 lakh. The entire incident was captured on CCTV and has gone viral, prompting police to launch an investigation and raise security concerns among local traders.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 07:03 PM IST
Theft in Seconds at Narpoli Jewellery Shop

The incident took place at a jewellery shop in Narpoli village, Bhiwandi. According to police officials, the accused entered the shop pretending to be a genuine customer. As the shopkeeper was showing him various ornaments, the man suddenly picked up an entire tray of gold jewellery and fled the premises.

The theft happened within a matter of seconds, leaving the shop staff stunned and unable to react in time. The CCTV footage clearly shows the accused taking advantage of a brief moment of distraction to execute the theft and escape.

Jewellery Worth Rs 2.4 Lakh Stolen

The shop owner, identified as Brijlal Jain, later lodged a complaint at the Narpoli police station. Police officials said that gold jewellery worth approximately Rs 2.4 lakh was stolen during the incident.

The footage shows the thief moving confidently inside the shop, further suggesting that the act may have been pre planned. The video has raised concerns among local traders and jewellers, who fear a rise in similar thefts targeting small businesses.

The Narpoli police have registered a case of theft and begun an investigation.

