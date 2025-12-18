Navi Mumbai Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests 2 Land Records Officials While Accepting ₹6 Lakh Bribe Near Belapur Station | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai, Dec 17: The Navi Mumbai unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught two public servants from the Land Records Office red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹6 lakh for issuing a land measurement letter for a plot falling under the Navi Mumbai International Airport influence zone (NAINA). The trap was laid on Tuesday near Belapur railway station.

Accused Identified As Senior And Junior Officials

The arrested accused have been identified as Dilip Tulshiram Bagule (55), Deputy Superintendent, Land Records (NAINA), Class II, and Kalimuddin Riyazuddin Sheikh (37), Surveyor, Class III, attached to the Land Records Office (NAINA).

Bribe Sought For Issuing Measurement ‘K’ Letter

The complainant, a resident of Kamothe, works with a real estate developer who had purchased Plot No. 27 in TPS-1 under the NAINA project. He was entrusted with obtaining official land measurement documents and had accordingly submitted an application to the Land Records Office.

Initial Demand Of Rs 2 Lakh Later Increased

After the land measurement was conducted on December 5, the accused officials allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹2 lakh for issuing the measurement ‘K’ letter. The complainant then approached the ACB Navi Mumbai unit and lodged a written complaint on December 15. During verification, the accused increased their demand to ₹9 lakh, which was later negotiated down to ₹6 lakh.

ACB Operation Conducted Under Senior Officers’ Supervision

Acting on the complaint, a trap was laid on December 16 under the supervision of ACB Navi Mumbai Deputy Superintendent of Police Dharamraj Sonke, with Police Inspector Arundhati Yelwe leading the operation.

Surveyor Caught Red-Handed Accepting Bribe

Nimtandar Kalimuddin Sheikh was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe amount in the parking area of Belapur railway station, while Deputy Superintendent Dilip Bagule was simultaneously detained.

ACB Confirms Demand And Acceptance Of Bribe

“Both accused demanded and accepted the bribe in exchange for issuing official land measurement documents. The trap was successfully executed after due verification, and further investigation is underway,” said DSP Dharamraj Sonke of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Navi Mumbai.

Mobile Phones Seized, Case Registered

Personal searches of both accused were conducted, and their mobile phones were seized for forensic examination. A case has been registered against them at the CBD Belapur Police Station under Sections 7 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

