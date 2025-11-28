Navi Mumbai News: ACB Launches Dedicated Helpline For Citizens To Report Bribe Demands And Corruption

ACB Navi Mumbai launches a dedicated helpline to help citizens report bribery and corruption instantly | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Nov 28: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Navi Mumbai on Friday launched a dedicated public helpline to enable citizens to immediately report any instances of bribe demands or suspicious activity in government offices and official procedures. The helpline — 9920351064 — was inaugurated as part of an anti-corruption awareness initiative.

Helpline Launched by ACB Thane Range SP Shivraj Patil

The number was formally launched by Shivraj Patil, Superintendent of Police, ACB Thane Range, during an event held in Navi Mumbai. Deputy Superintendent of Police Dharmaraj Sonke, along with Police Inspectors Sudhir Nikam, Kirankumar Wagh, and Arundhati Yelave, were also present.

Citizens Urged to Actively Report Corruption

Addressing citizens, Patil emphasised that the fight against corruption is a shared responsibility and not limited to government agencies alone. “Alert citizens are the strongest support for honest governance,” he said, urging people to use the helpline without hesitation.

Bribe-Related Complaints Can Be Filed Through Multiple Channels

According to ACB officials, the helpline will allow residents to quickly report bribe demands related to government work, tender processes, or any suspicious dealings. Complaints can also be filed through toll-free number 1064, landline 022-27833344, or via WhatsApp on 9920351064.

Online Portals Available for Digital Complaints

Citizens may additionally lodge online complaints through the websites acbmaharashtra.gov.in and acbmaharashtra.net. The Navi Mumbai ACB unit continues to monitor corruption-related activities under the supervision of DySP Dharmaraj Sonke.

