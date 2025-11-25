 Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification Covering 31 Stations To Improve Transparency And Service Quality
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai Police Commissionerate Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification Covering 31 Stations To Improve Transparency And Service Quality

Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification Covering 31 Stations To Improve Transparency And Service Quality

The Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate has been awarded the ISO 9001:2015 certification, covering 31 police stations and branches, to ensure citizens receive higher-quality, transparent and time-bound services. The recognition was formally presented on Tuesday during the Commissionerate’s crime review meeting.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 11:23 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate receives ISO 9001:2015 certification for enhanced citizen-centric policing | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Nov 25: The Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate has been awarded the ISO 9001:2015 certification, covering 31 police stations and branches, to ensure citizens receive higher-quality, transparent and time-bound services. The recognition was formally presented on Tuesday during the Commissionerate’s crime review meeting.

Certification Covers 31 Police Stations and Key Units

The certification includes four Divisional ACP offices, 22 police stations — including the Cyber Police Station — and major units such as the Crime Branch, Special Branch, Administrative Branch, all Traffic Branch units, Police Headquarters, the Motor Transport Department and the Muddemal (EMC) Management Cell.

Aim: Uniform SOPs, Transparency, and Citizen-Centric Policing

FPJ Shorts
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 25: Mihir Gets Shocked After Knowing About Noina & Raman's Wedding
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 25: Mihir Gets Shocked After Knowing About Noina & Raman's Wedding
Maharashtra News: Apollo Hospitals Opens 400-Bed Quaternary Care Facility In Pune’s Swargate With Advanced Robotics And Precision Oncology
Maharashtra News: Apollo Hospitals Opens 400-Bed Quaternary Care Facility In Pune’s Swargate With Advanced Robotics And Precision Oncology
Mumbai News: Fight Over Pet Pigeon Leads To Brutal Assault In Chembur; 3 Booked
Mumbai News: Fight Over Pet Pigeon Leads To Brutal Assault In Chembur; 3 Booked
'Arunachal Is Inalienable...': India Hits Back At China After Female Citizen Detained At Shanghai Airport
'Arunachal Is Inalienable...': India Hits Back At China After Female Citizen Detained At Shanghai Airport

Officials said the ISO accreditation aims to institutionalise international service standards, improve public satisfaction through timely and efficient policing, and enforce uniform Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) across departments.

“The focus is on transparency, rule-based functioning, and continuous improvement by identifying shortcomings and introducing new initiatives,” a senior official stated.

Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate receives ISO 9001:2015 certification for enhanced citizen-centric policing

Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate receives ISO 9001:2015 certification for enhanced citizen-centric policing | File Photo

ISO Certification a Commitment to Better Policing, Says ACP

ACP Ajay Landge said: “ISO accreditation is not just a certificate — it is a commitment. It pushes us to deliver policing that is consistent, accountable and citizen-centric every day.”

Officers Honoured at Crime Review Meeting

The Commissionerate noted that the certification strengthens public trust and enhances overall service quality. During the crime review meeting, the Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner honoured officers from the ISO-certified police stations and branches by presenting them with their accreditation certificates.

The complete list of ISO-certified police stations and offices includes:
Vashi Division: Vashi, APMC, Kopar Khairane, Turbhe MIDC, Rabale, Rabale MIDC
Panvel Division: Panvel City, Panvel Taluka, Kharghar, Kamothe, Kalamboli, Taloja, Khandeshwar
Turbhe Division: Nerul, Sanpada
Port Division: Uran, Nhava Sheva, Mora Sagari, Ulwe, NRI Police Station
Special Units: Cyber Police Station, Police HQ, Motor Transport Office, EMC
Commissionerate Offices: Crime Branch, Special Branch, Administrative branches
Traffic Department: DCP Traffic Office including all branch units

Also Watch:

Read Also
Navi Mumbai Crime: Rabale Police Bust Gang Behind Airoli Wedding Theft; Woman Linked To Kadia Sansi...
article-image

Police Commissioner Says Certification Strengthens Processes

Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe said, “The certification is mainly for process improvement. The processes in the police are more streamlined and the services are more qualitative with the certification. The services provided would be meeting the timeline. This is self-driven commitment from our side to not just provide good service to people but also motivate our staff.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification Covering 31 Stations To Improve...

Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification Covering 31 Stations To Improve...

Maharashtra News: Apollo Hospitals Opens 400-Bed Quaternary Care Facility In Pune’s Swargate With...

Maharashtra News: Apollo Hospitals Opens 400-Bed Quaternary Care Facility In Pune’s Swargate With...

Mumbai News: Fight Over Pet Pigeon Leads To Brutal Assault In Chembur; 3 Booked

Mumbai News: Fight Over Pet Pigeon Leads To Brutal Assault In Chembur; 3 Booked

Mumbai Crime: 6 Arrested For Kidnapping And Selling 5-Year-Old Girl For ₹1.80 Lakh; Child Rescued...

Mumbai Crime: 6 Arrested For Kidnapping And Selling 5-Year-Old Girl For ₹1.80 Lakh; Child Rescued...

Navi Mumbai Crime: Son-In-Law Arrested For Murder Of 90-Year-Old Woman In Mothe Bhom After Argument...

Navi Mumbai Crime: Son-In-Law Arrested For Murder Of 90-Year-Old Woman In Mothe Bhom After Argument...