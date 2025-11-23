 Navi Mumbai Crime: Rabale Police Bust Gang Behind Airoli Wedding Theft; Woman Linked To Kadia Sansi Gang Arrested, ₹7.53 Lakh Recovered
Updated: Sunday, November 23, 2025, 12:27 AM IST
Rabale Police arrest woman from notorious Kadia Sansi gang for stealing valuables at Airoli wedding | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, Nov 22: Rabale Police has busted a gang that stole jewellery and cash from a wedding ceremony at Airoli’s Leva Patidar Samaj Hall, arresting a woman from Madhya Pradesh and recovering stolen property worth Rs 7.53 lakh.

Purse Stolen During Kanyadaan Ceremony

The theft took place on November 2 during the wedding of the daughter of Shakuntala Dayashankar Prasad (65), when members of the gang stole a purse kept on the stage for the kanyadaan ceremony. The purse contained gold and silver jewellery, Rs 2 lakh in cash and two iPhones, totalling Rs 8.53 lakh.

Accused Linked to Notorious Kadia Sansi Gang

Police have arrested Anjali Pradeep Dapani (28), linked to the notorious Kadia Sansi gang from Madhya Pradesh. Three other members of the gang are absconding.

CCTV Footage, Swift Car Clue Lead Police to Suspects

After the complaint was filed, a team led by Senior Police Inspector Balakrishna Sawant and supervised by Assistant Police Inspector Avinash Palde analysed CCTV footage and identified two suspects along with the Swift car used in the crime. Further investigation established that the group belonged to Kadia Sansi village in Madhya Pradesh.

Five-Day Search Leads to Arrest; Three Accused Still at Large

A police team carried out a five-day covert search in the village and succeeded in arresting the woman accused. The remaining three accused — Arun alias Varun Baleria, Manav Sisodiya and Pradeep Sisodiya — are still at large.

Gang Targets Crowded Functions, Say Police

“This gang specifically targets crowded functions such as weddings. We recovered most of the stolen valuables. Efforts are underway to nab the remaining accused,” Senior PI Sawant said.

