Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Issues Advisory After Viral Fake Message Claims 30 Per Cent Property Tax Rebate For Senior Citizens

NMMC warns citizens against fake viral message claiming senior citizen property tax rebate | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Nov 22: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has issued a strong advisory urging residents not to fall for a widely circulating fake social media message that claims senior citizens are eligible for a 30% concession on property tax under a so-called 'Maharashtra Housing Policy 2025.'

Fake Scheme Triggers Confusion Among Senior Citizens

Officials said the rumour has triggered a surge of phone calls and personal visits to NMMC offices, with citizens seeking to verify the purported scheme. The corporation clarified that no such concession exists and that the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act does not provide for any senior citizen property tax rebate.

NMMC Labels Viral Post as False and Misleading

“This viral message is completely false and misleading. Citizens should rely only on official information issued by NMMC,” Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Kailas Shinde said.

Officials Urge Residents to Avoid Sharing Unverified Information

A senior NMMC official added, “Such fabricated messages create unnecessary confusion among citizens. We urge people to avoid sharing unverified information and to always cross-check with official sources before believing or circulating any scheme.”

Fake Message Claims 30% Tax Rebate Under Non-Existent Policy

According to the fraudulent message, senior citizens aged 60 and above would receive a 30% rebate on self-occupied residential properties, provided the house is in their name and not rented or used commercially.

It also falsely claims the benefit is available across all municipal corporations and councils in the state, and mentions additional concessions under the false 'Maharashtra Housing Policy 2025.'

Fabricated Documents and Process Listed in Viral Post

The message even lists documents such as age proof, ownership proof and a self-declaration as part of the application process — all of which NMMC confirms are fabricated.

Also Watch:

Read Also NMMC Inaugurates Advanced Microbiology Lab At Nerul’s Meenatai Thackeray Hospital

NMMC Advises Residents to Follow Only Official Updates

NMMC has advised residents to ignore the rumour and check only verified updates on the official website and the corporation’s authenticated social media handles on Facebook, X and Instagram.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/