Maharashtra TET 2025: Raigad’s 6,000 Candidates To Appear At 6 Centres In Panvel On November 23

Panvel to host Maharashtra TET exam with AI-based surveillance and biometric checks | Representational Image

Panvel, Nov 22: The Maharashtra State Council of Examination, Pune, will conduct the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) on November 23, 2025, with six examination centres designated in Panvel city.

Over 6,000 Candidates to Appear Across Two Papers

According to officials, Paper 1 will be held at four centres from 10:30 am to 1:00 pm, while Paper 2 will take place at all six centres from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm. A total of 2,515 candidates from Raigad district will appear for Paper 1, and 3,459 candidates will appear for Paper 2.

Education Department Ensures Strict, Transparent Process

Zilla Parishad Education Officer (Primary) Lalita Dahidule said the department has enforced stringent measures to ensure a completely transparent and malpractice-free examination. “This year, we have strengthened our monitoring systems to eliminate any possibility of irregularities,” she said.

AI Cameras, Biometrics, and Face-Scanning Introduced for the First Time

Highlighting new technologies introduced for the first time, Dahidule added, “AI-based CCTV cameras, biometric attendance, and face-scanning authentication will help maintain strict vigilance throughout the day.”

The security measures include:

. AI CCTV recording 24x7 with facial and audio anomaly detection.

. Photo View System, which displays the candidate’s registered photograph on screen, enabling AI to instantly flag mismatches.

. Connect View System, providing real-time communication between the centre head and the main control room.

. Biometric fingerprinting and facial scanning of all candidates.

. Flying squads to conduct surprise inspections.

“These systems will help us conduct the examination with complete integrity,” Dahidule said.

