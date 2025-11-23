Bombay HC Grants Bail To Co-Accused In Mankhurd Murder Case, Citing Lack Of Evidence After 11 Months In Jail

Bombay High Court grants bail to co-accused in the Mankhurd murder case citing lack of evidence | File Photo

Mumbai, Nov 22: The Bombay High Court has granted bail to Rajesh alias Chindra Bhailal Jaiswar, who was arrested as a co-accused in the Maharashtra Nagar, Mankhurd murder case, after observing that there was no material on record to show his involvement in the crime. Justice Dr. Neela Gokhale while releasing the accused on bail held that there was nothing to implicate the accused in the case.

Court Finds No Evidence Linking Accused to Crime

“In the entire proceeding, there is nothing to indicate the involvement of the present Applicant in commission of the said offence. The Applicant was arrested on 25th August 2024, and till date even the charges are not framed. Prima facie at this stage, there does not seem to be any involvement of the Applicant in commission of the crime. The applicant is in jail from 25th August, 2024. In these circumstances, I am inclined to enlarge the Applicant on bail,” the court maintained.

Judge Notes Continued Custody Was Unwarranted

The judge further pointed out that the continued incarceration of the applicant—despite lack of incriminating material—was unwarranted.

Applicants was represented by advocate Farheen Chaudhary, before the Bombay High court.

Case Originated With Discovery of a Woman’s Body at Metro Site

The case dates back to August 23, 2024, when Trombay Police received a call from a local vegetable vendor complaining of a foul smell near the Metro construction site in Maharashtra Nagar, Mankhurd. When the police arrived at the spot, they found a white plastic bag containing a woman’s body, later sent to Rajawadi Hospital where it was declared dead.

Officers noted identifying tattoos—letter “A” on her chest and thumb—and jewellery including a metal chain, bracelet, ring, and earrings. The body was initially unidentified, and the FIR was registered based on the recovery.

Police Alleged Husband and Accomplices Were Involved in Murder

During the investigation, police concluded that the woman had been allegedly murdered by her husband, Kanhaiyya, with the help of four accomplices. The accused, Rajesh , alias, Chindra Bhailal Jaiswar was among them.

However, when the bail plea reached the High Court, it became evident that the prosecution had no witness statements and no direct or circumstantial evidence linking him to the murder.

State Concedes Lack of Evidence Against Applicant

Appearing for the State, APP Anuja Gotad conceded that except for the applicant’s presence with the other co-accused, there was nothing to show his involvement.

The court noted that the applicant had been in custody since August 25, 2024. Despite the chargesheet being filed, charges were yet to be framed more than a year later.

Applicant Spent 11 Months in Arthur Road Jail Pending Hearing

The applicant had been arrested soon after the FIR was filed. He remained in Arthur Road Jail for 11 months before the bail application was heard.

The prosecution’s case narrative states that the first informant, PSI Amol Gaikwad, was alerted about the bad smell and discovered the body wrapped in a plastic bag.

