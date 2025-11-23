Vasai-Virar News: Severe CNG Shortage Forces Auto Drivers Into Long Queues And Costly Highway Trips; District Supply Dept Promises Review

Auto drivers in Vasai-Virar face long queues and fuel shortages due to inadequate CNG supply | Representational Image

Vasai, Nov 22: Lakhs of vehicles in the Vasai-Virar region run on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG). However, the number of CNG filling stations is insufficient compared to the vehicular population, causing great inconvenience to motorists, especially auto-rickshaw drivers. This shortage is also severely impacting passenger transportation.

The Vasai-Virar area is witnessing a growing population and a significant increase in the number of vehicles. Due to the rising prices of petrol and diesel, CNG has emerged as a preferred alternative.

However, the CNG filling facility is available only at a few locations in the city, including Maljipada, Dhaniw, Pelhar, Vasai Phata, Bhuigaon, Vasai Navghar, Parol, Kaman, and Virar.

Drivers Forced to Wait in Long Queues for Hours

With the increasing number of vehicles, this limited facility is proving to be highly inadequate, causing major inconvenience to drivers. Since the liberalization of permits by the transport department, the number of auto-rickshaws, most of which run on CNG, has increased significantly in the city. Consequently, drivers are forced to wait in long queues for hours to fill CNG. Often, even after waiting in line, they fail to get a refill.

Drivers Travelling to Other Cities for CNG Supply

Due to the lack of sufficient CNG pumps, many Vasai-based CNG vehicle drivers undertake a dangerous commute on the highway to filling stations in Kashimira, Bhayander, and Thane.

This results in a considerable waste of their time. As the number of CNG vehicles continues to rise daily, drivers are demanding that the CNG supply be increased across various parts of the Vasai-Virar region.

Impact on Passenger Transportation

The CNG supply in Vasai is not piped (online) but is delivered through gas cylinders transported by vehicles. When traffic congestion occurs, the CNG-carrying vehicles often get stuck, which affects the supply. Frequently, auto-rickshaws carrying passengers stop mid-journey due to a lack of CNG, disrupting passenger transport and causing distress to commuters.

Moreover, issues like power outages and the time taken for a second CNG vehicle to become operational after one runs out of gas also contribute to the problem.

District Officials Promise Review and Future Planning

Vasai Supply Officer, Bhagwat Sonar, stated, "A detailed review will be conducted by holding a meeting with the CNG drivers in Vasai-Virar. Discussions will also be held on future planning to facilitate the drivers."

The Vasai-Virar region has seen an uncontrolled increase in the number of auto-rickshaws recently. Drivers have to queue for hours to get CNG. Furthermore, when the pumps experience a shortage, auto-rickshaw drivers allege that pump operators charge ₹30 to ₹40 more than the original price for gas.

"The number of CNG-run vehicles in the city is increasing. We are consistently demanding that the district administration ensure an adequate supply of CNG. Due to the insufficient supply, drivers have to stand in long queues. Even then, there is no guarantee that they will get CNG by the time their turn comes."

- Mahesh Kadam, President, Auto-Rickshaw Drivers and Owners Federation

Also Watch:

Read Also Mumbai CNG Crisis: Tanker Driver Held For Damaging Fuel Line That Triggered Citywide Shortage

Efforts by the District Supply Department

District Supply Officer Seema Mahalle stated that the Supply Department is making efforts to increase the CNG supply in Vasai-Virar and the rest of the district.

She mentioned that the department had previously communicated with the concerned CNG distribution company and arranged for a supply following a request from auto-rickshaw driver unions. She further added, "If we receive a fresh demand from the drivers, a proposal will be prepared accordingly and sent for further action."

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/