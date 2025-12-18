Thane Police Traffic Advisory: Dombivli West Traffic To Be Diverted For Mothagaon Railway Gate Work From December 19 To 21 | Representational Image

The Thane City Traffic Police have announced temporary traffic restrictions in parts of Dombivli West due to essential railway related construction work at the Mothagaon Railway Gate. The restrictions will be in place for three days, from December 19 to December 21, 2025, during early morning hours, officials said.

Railway Work to Affect Key Road Stretch

According to a traffic control notification issued by the Thane police, the Express Fight Railway Consortium will carry out necessary railway truck related work near the Mothagaon Railway Gate under the Dombivli Traffic Sub Division. The work will be undertaken daily between 12.01 am and 6.00 am.

During this period, vehicular movement will be completely closed on both sides between the Mothagaon Railway Gate and adjoining stretches of Reti Bandar Road. The police said the decision has been taken to ensure public safety and to facilitate smooth execution of the railway work without congestion or risk to commuters.

Diversions Announced for Commuters

The notification states that entry will be closed from Swaminarayan City Chowk to the Mothagaon Railway Gate crossing and further up to the water tank at Naveen Kopar Gaon Cross Road. Vehicles approaching this stretch will be diverted through alternative routes.

Commuters are advised to take a right turn and proceed via the New Kopar Village Cross Ring Road to reach their destinations during the restricted hours.

Additionally, entry from Retibandar Chowk for vehicles travelling from Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Marg and Retibandar Road towards the Mothagaon Railway Gate crossing will also remain closed. Such vehicles will be diverted via Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Road, followed by Mahatma Gandhi Road, Kopar Road and New Kopar Village Cross Ring Road.

Exemptions for Emergency Services

Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Shirsat, Traffic Department, Thane City, said the restrictions have been imposed under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. He clarified that the traffic control order will not apply to emergency and essential services.

Vehicles belonging to the police, fire brigade, ambulances, green corridor services, oxygen gas transport and other essential service providers will be exempted from the restrictions to ensure uninterrupted emergency response.

Public Advisory Issued

The traffic police have appealed to motorists to plan their travel in advance, follow diversion signs and cooperate with on ground personnel to avoid inconvenience. Citizens have also been urged to avoid the affected stretch during the notified hours to prevent congestion and ensure smoother traffic flow in the area.