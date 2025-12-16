Thane Accident News: Truck Overturns On Ghodbunder Road’s Gaimukh Chowpati; Police Share Traffic Update | Video

X/ThanePolice

Thane: A vehicle overturned on Thane's Ghodbunder Road near the Gaimukh Chowpatty on Tuesday, December 16. The Thane police have shared an update that the accident did not cause any traffic disruption.

Taking to its official social media handle on X (formerly Twitter), "The Ghodbunder Thane lane, at Gaymukh Chowpati, the said vehicle has overturned, and on the side of the vehicle, 2 lanes are passing. Traffic is running smoothly."

Area Already Known for Mishaps and Traffic Trouble

The Gaimukh Ghat section has been prone to breakdowns, slow-moving traffic, and frequent mishaps due to its sharp gradient and patchy repair work, which reduces the carriageway width.

Thane Residents Hold Torch Rally Over Fatal Road Accidents

Earlier on Saturday evening, a ‘mashal yatra’ was held on the Ghodbunder Road, as residents demanded immediate action to fix what they called dangerous and neglected road conditions. Increasing traffic jams, narrowed lanes, dust from metro construction, service road work, and frequent accidents have left residents frustrated.

Heavy vehicles crowd the arterial stretch connecting Mumbai, Thane, and Mira-Bhayander. Combined with ongoing metro and road expansion work and chronic potholes, daily commuting has become a struggle. The situation worsens during the monsoon, when roads deteriorate further, and municipal bodies scramble for repairs.

Led by activist Ajay Jeya, protesters marched with flaming torches from Kasarvadavali to Wagbil and paid tribute to accident victims. “Nearly 22 people have lost their lives on this stretch,” Jeya said, questioning why authorities ask commuters to shift to public transport instead of repairing roads. “Why were skyscrapers approved without planning proper roads? Isn’t corruption involved here?,” he asked.

