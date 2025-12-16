Palghar News: Live Worm Found In Bread From Nalasopara Bakery, Sparks Outrage

Live Worm Found In Bread From Nalasopara Bakery, Sparks Outrage | Representational Image

Nalasopara: A shocking incident has come to light where a live worm was found in a loaf of bread supplied by a renowned bakery in Nalasopara, causing a stir in the area.

Sangeeta Malusare, the city organizer for the Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena (UBT) in Nalasopara, purchased the bread as usual from a shop in the MD Nagar area. When she gave the bread to her son to eat in the morning, a live worm was found inside one of the slices. Upon realizing this, Malusare immediately informed the shopkeeper.

Following the incident, Sangeeta Malusare, along with the shopkeeper, went directly to the NH Bakery in Santosh Bhuvan, the supplier of the bread. What they saw there was even more shocking. Larvae were found in the flour kept at the bakery, and the entire bakery premises were covered in filth. It was evident that no hygiene standards were being followed.

This incident has raised questions about the operations of many bakeries in the Vasai-Virar area. The allegation that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is consistently ignoring bakeries involved with the daily food of citizens has resurfaced. Angry citizens are asking why concrete action is not taken despite repeated complaints.

Read Also Public Health At Risk As Unhygienic Chicken Fry Stalls Operate Freely Across Vasai-Virar

Meanwhile, the bakery manager has admitted the mistake on the bakery's part and assured cooperation with the administration for further action. However, local citizens and social activist Sangeeta Malusare demand that action should not stop at just a confession, but strict measures should be taken against the bakery.

A warning has also been issued that the FDA should immediately raid such bakeries that play directly with the health of citizens and take strict action, otherwise such incidents will continue to occur. Now, the eyes of all Nalasopara are on what stance the Food and Drug Administration takes and what exact action is taken against the culprits.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/