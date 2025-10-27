 Mumbai News: BMC Invites Tenders For Outsourced Food Supply To 10 Peripheral Hospitals; Experts Flag Weak ₹1,000 Fine For Unsafe Meals
While the civic move aims to streamline hospital catering through outsourcing, the tender terms have raised eyebrows for prescribing a mere Rs 1,000 fine for each instance of substandard or unsafe food found during inspections. Critics argue that such a nominal penalty is inadequate to ensure food safety and accountability in hospitals serving vulnerable patients.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 09:22 PM IST
article-image
BMC’s new tender invites private firms to supply meals to patients in 10 civic hospitals; experts say low penalties risk compromising food safety standards | File Photo

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has invited tenders from private contractors for the supply of cooked vegetarian food to patients in ten peripheral hospitals across Mumbai. The civic body plans to provide morning and evening meals—including diabetic, hypertension, salt-free, salt-restricted, and RT feed diets—along with breakfast and tea for around 1,600 patients daily.

Hospitals Covered Under The Tender

The hospitals covered under the tender include S.K. Patil and M.W. Desai Hospitals (Malad), Harilal Bhagvati and Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule Hospitals (Borivali), Diwaliben Mehta (Chembur), Pt. Madanmohan Malviya Shatabdi (Govandi), S.V.D. Savarkar (Mulund), Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar (Kandivali), Rajawadi (Ghatkopar), and Kasturba Hospital (Chinchpokli).

Eligibility And Food Safety Compliance Requirements

To qualify, bidders must have a minimum of three years’ experience in supplying cooked food to at least 700 patients in government hospitals and a turnover exceeding ₹11 crore over the past three years. All food business operators are required to possess valid FSSAI licenses and comply with hygiene norms under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

50% Reservation For Women’s Organisations

A key feature of the tender is a 50% reservation for registered Mahila Sansthas (women’s organizations), provided they match the lowest bid and meet all technical and legal criteria. However, no relaxation in terms and conditions will be extended to these groups.

Provision For Emergency Food Supply And Weak Penalty Clause

The tender also allows hospitals to procure food from nearby caterers if a contractor fails to deliver, with 15% supervision charges recoverable from the erring supplier’s bill.

Observers say the civic body’s decision reflects a growing trend toward privatization of essential public health services, though the weak punitive clauses could undermine the very goal of ensuring safe, hygienic meals for patients in BMC hospitals.

