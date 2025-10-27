Mumbai Masala: Encroachments Reduce SV Road To A Crawl As BMC Looks The Other Way, Urgent Action Needed

Children with their parents at the Boot House | Salman Ansari

Encroachments choke SV Road

Wonder if massive traffic snarls on the Western Express Highway are here to stay. Many meetings have been held by the traffic police and civic officials but a concrete solution is eluding them. However, the traffic load on the highway can be reduced to certain extent if encroachments on SV Road, which stretches from Bandra to Dahisar, are removed mercilessly. The width of this arterial road is reduced to just one lane at several places because of heavy encroachment by shopkeepers. For example in the Jogeshwari stretch sellers of antiques (many are fake) occupy the road with zero fear of the BMC. The FPJ had highlighted the problem sometime ago after which the BMC officials carried out demolitions at a few places. But it is business as usual now. Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani should set up a task force and have all the illegal shop extensions removed in a time-bound manner.

SC demands footpaths free of encroachment

The Supreme Court recently called for the restoration of all footpaths to pedestrians. This is a most welcome move. Wish the apex court too had prescribed stringent punishment for those who illegally occupy pavements or abet in the encroachment.

In Mumbai the problem is massive corruption in ward offices. For example, in F/north ward the flower sellers occupying an entire footpath near Matunga post office are so powerful that they got the ward officer Nitin Shukla shunted out for daring to demolish their stalls. The new ward officer Arun Kshirsagar is blissfully indifferent to the heavy encroachment because of which pedestrians are forced to walk on roads risking their lives. Sab chalta hai....

Gymkhana elections turn into political circus

Elections were held in several suburban gymkhanas recently. The campaigning was so heavy that one would think the general elections are on. Members were wine and dined liberally. Any number of whatsapp messages were posted soliciting votes for one panel or the other. Also whisper campaigns were launched to demonise members of rival panels. The conduct of some of the members would have put professional politicians to shame. What is the point in blaming our "netas" when educated middle class persons indulge in unethical practices just to be a member of the managing committee?

