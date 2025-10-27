Sanjay Raut Alleges 'Major Scam' In Land Transfer For BJP’s New Mumbai Office, Writes To Amit Shah

Sanjay Raut & Amit Shah |

Mumbai: Hours before Union Home Minister Amit Shah was set to lay the foundation stone for the new Maharashtra state headquarters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Mumbai’s Churchgate area, Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut launched a scathing attack on the party, alleging large-scale irregularities in the land transfer process for the upcoming BJP office.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Raut directly addressed Shah, writing, “Dear Mr Amit Shahji, Jai Maharashtra. Today, I am presenting information about what secret lies beneath the land of the BJP office, whose groundbreaking ceremony you are about to perform.” The Sena UBT leader also released a detailed letter addressed to Shah, claiming a 'major scam' in the allocation of the plot and alleging that administrative procedures were bypassed to facilitate the transfer in favour of the BJP.

Raut's Shocking Claims On Land Transfer Process

According to Raut, the BJP took possession of the plot near Marine Lines Exide, previously owned by Eknath Realtors, within just 11 days of starting the process. He alleged that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), currently under administrative rule, acted with unusual haste on the matter, even though several other civic development files have been pending for months.

Raut stated that the land was originally owned by the Maharashtra State Cooperative Finance Corporation (MSCFC), which had leased 46 percent of it to Eknath Realtors. The realtor later applied for the remaining 54 percent and reportedly received rapid approval. Raut further alleged that Eknath Realtors paid a transfer premium of over Rs 21 crore, while the Mumbai Suburban (Reform) Committee approved the deal on May 22, 2025.

The BJP is said to have completed the property transfer in just 11 days, paying around Rs 3 crore in stamp duty. Raut also claimed that certain administrative officials colluded with Eknath Realtors to expedite the handover 'under political pressure,' with some transactions allegedly taking place at midnight.

Urging Amit Shah to take cognisance of the alleged irregularities, Raut said the episode raises serious questions about transparency and fairness. Meanwhile, the foundation stone-laying ceremony is set to proceed as planned, with Shah, CM Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP chief Ravindra Chavan in attendance.

