Mira-Bhayandar News: Kashimira Police Raid Illegal Bar, Arrest 11 For Unauthorised Liquor Sale And Public Drinking | Pixabay

Palghar, Maharashtra: The Kashimira Police have raided a bar operating illegally in Mira Road, arresting 11 people, including the hotel owner, manager, and staff, for running an unauthorised liquor business and allowing public drinking without a licence.

Tip-off Leads to Late-Night Raid

Acting on a confidential tip-off, the police raided Adda Bar and Restaurant, located on the second floor of Munshi Compound in Miragaon, on October 25.

According to police officials, the establishment was selling foreign liquor without a valid licence and had set up a separate space for customers to consume alcohol illegally. At the time of the raid, loud music was playing, and patrons were found dancing and drinking inside the premises.

Liquor Worth Over ₹1 Lakh Seized

A joint team from the Kashimira Police Station and the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) office carried out the operation.

During the raid, police seized foreign liquor bottles worth ₹1,18,455, including popular brands such as Red Label, Royal Stag, Oak Smith, Blenders Pride, and Camino Tequila, among others. The liquor was allegedly being sold illegally for personal profit.

11 People Booked Under Prohibition and Police Acts

A total of 11 persons were detained from the premises, including the hotel owner, manager, waiters, and those supplying liquor to customers.

The Kashimira Police registered a case against the accused under Section 65(E) of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, 1949, and Sections 33(W) and 131 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Police Vow Strict Action Against Illegal Bars

Police officials stated that strict action will continue against establishments selling liquor without licences and disturbing public order through such activities.

Further investigation is underway to identify other suppliers and sources linked to the illegal operation.