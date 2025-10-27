Navi Mumbai News: Nexus Seawoods Mall To Host Exclusive Meet-And-Greet & Book Signing With Author Amish Tripathi On Nov 1

Bestselling author Amish Tripathi to meet fans at Nexus Seawoods Mall’s exclusive book signing event on November 1 | Instagram

Navi Mumbai: Nexus Seawoods Mall, in collaboration with Bargain Book Hut and HarperCollins India, will host an exclusive meet and greet and Book Signing event with India’s one of the bestselling author Amish Tripathi on November 1, from 6 pm onwards.

An Evening Of Storytelling And Inspiration

The celebrated author, known for reimagining Indian mythology through modern storytelling, will interact with fans and share insights into his literary journey. Tripathi is best known for his acclaimed works The Shiva Trilogy, Suheldev: The King Who Saved India, and his forthcoming release The Chola Tigers: Avengers of Somnath.

Mall Invites Literature Enthusiasts

The event promises an evening of inspiration and storytelling magic, offering readers the opportunity to meet their favourite author, get books signed, and experience the essence of India’s epic sagas brought to life.

The mall management has encouraged literature enthusiasts to attend and be part of this special celebration of Indian mythology and contemporary writing.

