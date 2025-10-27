 Navi Mumbai News: Nexus Seawoods Mall To Host Exclusive Meet-And-Greet & Book Signing With Author Amish Tripathi On Nov 1
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai News: Nexus Seawoods Mall To Host Exclusive Meet-And-Greet & Book Signing With Author Amish Tripathi On Nov 1

Navi Mumbai News: Nexus Seawoods Mall To Host Exclusive Meet-And-Greet & Book Signing With Author Amish Tripathi On Nov 1

Nexus Seawoods Mall, in collaboration with Bargain Book Hut and HarperCollins India, will host an exclusive meet and greet and Book Signing event with India’s one of the bestselling author Amish Tripathi on November 1, from 6 pm onwards.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 10:01 PM IST
article-image
Bestselling author Amish Tripathi to meet fans at Nexus Seawoods Mall’s exclusive book signing event on November 1 | Instagram

Navi Mumbai: Nexus Seawoods Mall, in collaboration with Bargain Book Hut and HarperCollins India, will host an exclusive meet and greet and Book Signing event with India’s one of the bestselling author Amish Tripathi on November 1, from 6 pm onwards.

An Evening Of Storytelling And Inspiration

The celebrated author, known for reimagining Indian mythology through modern storytelling, will interact with fans and share insights into his literary journey. Tripathi is best known for his acclaimed works The Shiva Trilogy, Suheldev: The King Who Saved India, and his forthcoming release The Chola Tigers: Avengers of Somnath.

Mall Invites Literature Enthusiasts

FPJ Shorts
BJP Chief JP Nadda Orders Relief Efforts As Cyclone Montha Nears Andhra Coast
BJP Chief JP Nadda Orders Relief Efforts As Cyclone Montha Nears Andhra Coast
Maharashtra RTO Employees Call Off Hunger Strike After Assurances From Transport Commissioner
Maharashtra RTO Employees Call Off Hunger Strike After Assurances From Transport Commissioner
Thane Sessions Court Sentences 40-Yr-Old Father To 20 Years Rigorous Imprisonment For Raping Minor Daughter, Forcing Abortion And Burying Foetus
Thane Sessions Court Sentences 40-Yr-Old Father To 20 Years Rigorous Imprisonment For Raping Minor Daughter, Forcing Abortion And Burying Foetus
'Once Again, Brother!': Abhishek Sharma Playfully Teases Shubman Gill During Team India's Photoshoot Ahead Of IND Vs AUS T20 Series; Video 
'Once Again, Brother!': Abhishek Sharma Playfully Teases Shubman Gill During Team India's Photoshoot Ahead Of IND Vs AUS T20 Series; Video 

The event promises an evening of inspiration and storytelling magic, offering readers the opportunity to meet their favourite author, get books signed, and experience the essence of India’s epic sagas brought to life.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Navi Mumbai News: Nexus Seawoods Mall To Host ‘The Jungle Tales’ Family Attraction From Sept 25...
article-image

The mall management has encouraged literature enthusiasts to attend and be part of this special celebration of Indian mythology and contemporary writing.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Chaos Erupts As Student Chases Traffic Cops After Helmet Fine; Alleges They Rode Scooter With...

Thane: Chaos Erupts As Student Chases Traffic Cops After Helmet Fine; Alleges They Rode Scooter With...

Maharashtra RTO Employees Call Off Hunger Strike After Assurances From Transport Commissioner

Maharashtra RTO Employees Call Off Hunger Strike After Assurances From Transport Commissioner

Thane Sessions Court Sentences 40-Yr-Old Father To 20 Years Rigorous Imprisonment For Raping Minor...

Thane Sessions Court Sentences 40-Yr-Old Father To 20 Years Rigorous Imprisonment For Raping Minor...

Maharashtra Politics: Uddhav Thackeray Accuses BJP Of 'Vote Theft', Links Amit Shah To Anaconda Jibe...

Maharashtra Politics: Uddhav Thackeray Accuses BJP Of 'Vote Theft', Links Amit Shah To Anaconda Jibe...

Mumbai: BEST Faces Deepening Crisis As E-Bus Supplier Fails To Deliver; Allegations Of Favouritism...

Mumbai: BEST Faces Deepening Crisis As E-Bus Supplier Fails To Deliver; Allegations Of Favouritism...