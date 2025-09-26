Navi Mumbai News: Nexus Seawoods Mall To Host ‘The Jungle Tales’ Family Attraction From Sept 25 To Nov 2

The event will be open daily from 12 pm onwards at Nexus Seawoods Mall, Navi Mumbai | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: Nexus Seawoods Mall is bringing the wild to the city with The Jungle Tales, an immersive, jungle-themed attraction set to run from September 25 to November 2, 2025. The month-long ticketed event aims to combine entertainment, education, and conservation awareness through lifelike settings and interactive activities.

Exciting Jungle Experiences

The attraction will feature lush greenery, waterfalls, realistic jungle sounds, and animatronic animals including a tiger, lion, black panther, giraffe, zebra, elephant, and komodo dragon. Children can participate in engaging activities such as the Interactive Tree, camel rides, and horse rides.

Also Watch:

Tickets and Timings

Tickets are priced at Rs 399, which covers entry for one child and one adult. Organisers said the initiative is designed to offer families a memorable festive-season outing that blends fun, learning, and exploration.

Venue and Schedule

The event will be open daily from 12 pm onwards at Nexus Seawoods Mall, Navi Mumbai.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/