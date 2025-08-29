 Navi Mumbai News: Nexus Seawoods Mall To Host 'Onam Opulence 2025' With Grand Floral Display And Cultural Festivities
The highlight of the celebrations will be a spectacular 9-meter-diameter Pookalam, a traditional floral arrangement crafted from nearly 225–250 kilograms of fresh flowers in seven vibrant colours.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 10:30 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai News: Nexus Seawoods Mall To Host 'Onam Opulence 2025' With Grand Floral Display And Cultural Festivities | File Photo

 Nexus Seawoods Mall is all set to immerse Navi Mumbaikars in the festive spirit of Onam with a two-day celebration on September 6 and 7, 2025. Organized in collaboration with Seawoods Malayali Samajam, the event titled Onam Opulence 2025 will feature traditional rituals, cultural performances, and festive décor.

Floral Grandeur: 9-Meter Pookalam on Display

The highlight of the celebrations will be a spectacular 9-meter-diameter Pookalam, a traditional floral arrangement crafted from nearly 225–250 kilograms of fresh flowers in seven vibrant colours. This intricate floral artwork will be on display throughout the weekend, offering visitors a stunning visual treat and an ideal photo opportunity.

Cultural Extravaganza Showcasing Kerala’s Heritage

Guests will also be treated to an array of cultural performances showcasing Kerala’s rich heritage, including Thiruvathirakali, Mohiniyattam, Kathakali, Poothappattu (mythological dance-drama), Ethnic Fusion Dance, and the powerful rhythms of Chenda Melam. Adding grandeur to the festivities, mythological figures King Mahabali, Vamana, and Parashuraman will make a dramatic entry in a festive procession. The celebration will conclude with a grand fusion act bringing together all performances in a spectacular finale.

article-image

Grand Fusion Finale to Conclude Celebrations

Onam, celebrated to honour the mythical King Mahabali, is a symbol of prosperity, cultural unity, and community bonding.

Through Onam Opulence 2025, Nexus Seawoods Mall aims to showcase Kerala’s cultural richness while fostering a sense of inclusivity and joy among the diverse Navi Mumbai community.

Event Schedule:

Floral Display: September 6–7, 2025 | From 11:00 am onwards

Cultural Activities: September 6, 2025 | 5:45 pm to 8:00 pm

