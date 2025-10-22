 Mumbai News: Car Runs Over Seven-Year-Old While Playing In Malad's Society Complex; FIR Filed | VIDEO
A seven-year-old boy, Anvay Majumdar, sustained severe leg fractures at Interface Heights in Malad after a neighbor's car allegedly ran over him, prompting an FIR against the driver, Shweta Shetty-Rathod.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 05:28 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: A shocking case has emerged from a Malad residential complex where seven-year-old boy suffered severe leg fractures while playing inside the society premises after a car runs over him. The incident captured in CCTV footage occurred at Interface Heights on October 19, around 5:30 PM, led to the Bangur Nagar Police registering a First Information Report (FIR) against the driver, Shweta Shetty-Rathod.

The victim, Anvay Majumdar (7), was playing with other children in an open passage when the neighbour’s car allegedly ran over his leg. Anvay’s mother, Mahua Majumdar, stated tp police that her other son called via intercom saying, "Anvay ka pair kuchal gaya hai" (Anvay's leg has been crushed), according to police reports.

CCTV Footage Of Incident

The boy was rushed to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Andheri, where he required surgery for severe fractures to his left ankle and another bone. The vehicle involved was identified as a black Toyota Hyryder with license plate MH47B.T.3070.

The most serious allegation came in Majumdar’s supplementary statement on October 20, where she claimed the act was "intentional and purposeful". She alleged that the accused, who is the wife of the society secretary, drove "rashly and negligently" and over her son's leg out of a grudge stemming from a prior physical altercation between the two families' husbands.

FIR Filed at Bangur Nagar

FIR Filed at Bangur Nagar |

According to the complainant, Shetty-Rathod was fully aware that children were playing and that her son was sitting on the ground, yet she proceeded to drive over him. Furthermore, while the accused initially offered to cover medical expenses, the complainant noted that she has not made a single phone call to inquire about the child's health since the incident.

The FIR has been registered under stringent sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, including Section 281 and Section 125(b), along with relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act, against Shetty-Rathod. Bangur Nagar Police are currently investigating the serious allegations.

