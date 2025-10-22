 Security Guard Held For Attempted Theft At Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s PA’s Bungalow
As per the complaint lodged by Kaustubh Phaltankar, Gadkari's PA, the incident took place on Monday night. His wife runs a lawyer's office on the ground floor of the bungalow. At about 10.55 pm, Kasture, recently appointed as a security guard at the bungalow, allegedly entered the office and tried to open a drawer with the intention to steal.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 10:56 PM IST
article-image
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari | File Image

Nagpur: Police have arrested a security guard for allegedly trying to commit a theft at the bungalow of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's personal assistant in the city.

The accused was identified as Ratan Kartik Kasture (33).

As per the complaint lodged by Kaustubh Phaltankar, Gadkari's PA, the incident took place on Monday night.

His wife runs a lawyer's office on the ground floor of the bungalow. At about 10.55 pm, Kasture, recently appointed as a security guard at the bungalow, allegedly entered the office and tried to open a drawer with the intention to steal.

article-image

When a worker at the house noticed it and alerted Phaltankar, the latter locked the office and called police.

A case was registered under BNS section 305 (2) (theft in dwelling house) at Beltarodi police station. Further investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

