Stray Dog Found Starving Behind Iron Gate Near Mumbai HC; Rescued

Mumbai, October 22: A heart-wrenching incident has captured attention on social media after a user shared a post about a stray dog that was found trapped behind a locked iron gate, directly opposite the Mumbai High Court.

Poor thing was stuck behind a locked iron door ironically bang opp Mumbai HC!



With BMC guards gone for Diwali, the dog if left to itself, would've had to stay stuck in the grill without food or water.



Diwali be so different for different souls. Can you see the fear in the eyes? pic.twitter.com/d6QlUnBlTI — Tamhini Ghat (@TamhiniGhat) October 21, 2025

Locked In and Left Behind

The tweet, which quickly gained traction, described how the dog had somehow become stuck behind the iron grill, likely while seeking shelter. With no access to food or water and the area unusually deserted due to Diwali holidays, the poor creature was left helpless and visibly terrified.

It went on to highlight the contrast of Diwali celebrations, calling attention to how different the festival can be for voiceless souls on the streets. The image shared showed the dog peering out through the bars, its wide eyes filled with fear, sparking an outpouring of empathy from users online.

Rescued After Efforts

Thanks to the timely intervention of a few kind individuals, the dog was eventually freed after some effort. Contrary to common assumptions about strays, the animal was not rabid, only scared and dehydrated. Witnesses mentioned that once it was out, the dog appeared visibly relieved and even showed signs of gratitude.

“It was only scared and thirsty,” the tweet added. “Afterwards, it actually seemed rather thankful.”

A Stark Reminder

The incident has prompted reflection on how the festive season, while joyous for many, can be a time of distress for animals left to fend for themselves. With fewer officials and civic workers on duty during holidays, vulnerable creatures like this stray dog often go unnoticed and uncared for.

The episode stands as a quiet reminder to look out for all lives, especially those who cannot speak for themselves, during times of celebration.