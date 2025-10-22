Mira Road Violence: 65 Booked After Violent Clash Over Parking In Dachkul-Pada, Several Injured & 30 Autos Damaged |

Mira Road: Tensions flared in Mira Road’s Dachkul-Pada area early Tuesday morning after a violent clash broke out over a parking dispute, leading to multiple injuries and extensive property damage.

The Kashigaon police have booked 15 identified individuals and around 50 unidentified others for their involvement in the attack, which left at least three to four people injured and nearly 30 to 35 autorickshaws damaged, reported Times of India.

Location: Mira Road, Mumbai

Date: 21st October, 2025



In Dachkul Pada, located in Mira Road under the jurisdiction of Kashigaon Police Station, around 30 to 40 individuals with a criminal background from the Muslim community attacked a Hindu household with weapons this morning.… pic.twitter.com/JhevX81aQG — LikhaPadhi (@likhapadhi_com) October 21, 2025

According to officials, the incident occurred around 6 am on Tuesday when a group of locals got into an argument with a few autorickshaw drivers who were washing their vehicles by blocking the road. The situation quickly escalated when one of the complainants, who had objected to the road being blocked, was allegedly attacked. Within minutes, the accused reportedly called in reinforcements from nearby areas, and around 50 men armed with axes, bamboo sticks, and sickles stormed into the lane.

“They attacked the complainant and a few others with sharp weapons and sticks. One of the victims suffered a head injury requiring stitches, while others escaped with bruises and scratches,” a police officer said. The crowd also went on a rampage, damaging several autorickshaws parked in the vicinity.

Locals alleged that the police arrived at the scene nearly an hour after the assault, by which time the attackers had fled. They also claimed that a group of miscreants regularly create nuisance in the area under the pretext of cleaning their autos and have been involved in drug-related activities. Residents have urged for stricter patrolling and police presence in the locality to prevent further incidents.

🗓 २१ ऑक्टोबर २०२५ | 📍 मिरा-भाईंदर



मिरा-भाईंदरमधील काही भागांमध्ये तडीपार गुंडांकडून निर्माण होत असलेली दहशत आणि गुन्हेगारी वातावरणावर आता संपूर्णपणे संपवले जाणार आहे.



नागरिकांच्या सुरक्षेला आणि शांततेला बाधा पोहोचवणाऱ्या अशा प्रवृत्तींकडे पोलिस प्रशासनाने गांभीर्याने लक्ष… pic.twitter.com/enocSUeANY — Pratap Baburao Sarnaik (@PratapSarnaik) October 21, 2025

Minister Pratap Sarnaik Visits Spot

In response, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik and MLA Narendra Mehta visited the site of the clash and assured residents that swift and strict action would be taken against those responsible for the violence.

Senior Police Inspector Mahesh Togarwad of Kashigaon Police Station confirmed that around 65 people have been booked under serious charges, including attempt to murder (Section 307), causing grievous hurt with weapons, rioting, unlawful assembly, and relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police Act for carrying prohibited weapons.

