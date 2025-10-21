 Mira Bhayandar: Clash Between Two Groups In Dachkul Pada After Girl’s Harassment; Over 20 Rickshaws Vandalised
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira Bhayandar: Clash Between Two Groups In Dachkul Pada After Girl’s Harassment; Over 20 Rickshaws Vandalised

Mira Bhayandar: Clash Between Two Groups In Dachkul Pada After Girl’s Harassment; Over 20 Rickshaws Vandalised

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Kashimira Police promptly reached the location and brought the situation under control. According to eyewitnesses, several individuals arrived armed with sticks, iron rods, and stones, and went on a rampage, damaging multiple rickshaws parked nearby.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 08:12 PM IST
article-image
X/ @PratapSarnaik

A minor dispute between two groups in the Dachkul Pada area of Kashimira, Mira Bhayandar, late on Monday night escalated into a major act of vandalism on Tuesday morning, leaving residents alarmed. Panic spread through the neighbourhood as the windows of more than 20 auto-rickshaws parked along the roadside were smashed by unidentified individuals.

Police Rush to the Spot, Restore Order

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Kashimira Police promptly reached the location and brought the situation under control. According to eyewitnesses, several individuals arrived armed with sticks, iron rods, and stones, and went on a rampage, damaging multiple rickshaws parked nearby.

“The sudden attack created an atmosphere of fear. Many residents were terrified to step out as the vandalism continued for several minutes,” said a local resident.

FPJ Shorts
Speed Of 100 Km/H, Stress After Cricket Loss: What Caused Prayagraj Jaguar Car Crash? - VIDEO
Speed Of 100 Km/H, Stress After Cricket Loss: What Caused Prayagraj Jaguar Car Crash? - VIDEO
President Droupadi Murmu Arrives In Kerala For 4-Day Official Visit
President Droupadi Murmu Arrives In Kerala For 4-Day Official Visit
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 To Feature Cameo By Bill Gates In Special Episode? VIRAL Video Hints At His Virtual Appearance
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 To Feature Cameo By Bill Gates In Special Episode? VIRAL Video Hints At His Virtual Appearance
Diwali 2025: Mumbai's MMR Sees Festive Trade Cross ₹70,000 Crore As India’s Sales Hit Record ₹6.05 Lakh Crore
Diwali 2025: Mumbai's MMR Sees Festive Trade Cross ₹70,000 Crore As India’s Sales Hit Record ₹6.05 Lakh Crore
Read Also
Mira-Bhayandar Cyber Police Recover ₹1.06 Lakh Lost In Telegram Task Fraud
article-image

Investigation Underway

Police officials confirmed that the miscreants have been identified, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest those responsible. “We have initiated the process of taking the accused into custody. Additional personnel have been deployed to prevent any further unrest,” a Kashimira Police officer said.

Minister Pratap Sarnaik Visits Affected Area

Upon being informed of the incident, State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik personally visited Dachkul Pada, met local citizens, and took stock of the situation. He directed officials to take strict action against those involved in the vandalism.

Read Also
Mumbai: Sessions Court Denies Bail To Ex-New India Bank CEO Abhimanyu Bhoan In ₹122 Crore Fraud...
article-image

Sarnaik also instructed the police to intensify action against the sale of illegal drugs and narcotics in the locality, following complaints from residents about drug-related disturbances.

Security Heightened in Kashimira

In response to the incident, the police have tightened security across the Dachkul Pada area to maintain peace and prevent any further escalation of violence.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Diwali 2025: Mumbai's MMR Sees Festive Trade Cross ₹70,000 Crore As India’s Sales Hit Record...

Diwali 2025: Mumbai's MMR Sees Festive Trade Cross ₹70,000 Crore As India’s Sales Hit Record...

‘It’s Been A One-Woman Fight’: Hyderabad Pediatrician Dr Sivaranjani Challenges Stay On...

‘It’s Been A One-Woman Fight’: Hyderabad Pediatrician Dr Sivaranjani Challenges Stay On...

Palghar News: 25-Year-Old Arrested For Molestation And Assault In Vasai; Crime Branch Nabs Accused...

Palghar News: 25-Year-Old Arrested For Molestation And Assault In Vasai; Crime Branch Nabs Accused...

Mira Bhayandar: Clash Between Two Groups In Dachkul Pada After Girl’s Harassment; Over 20...

Mira Bhayandar: Clash Between Two Groups In Dachkul Pada After Girl’s Harassment; Over 20...

Mumbai Rains: Heavy Downpour During Diwali Dampens Firecracker Fun; Netizens Say 'God Testing...

Mumbai Rains: Heavy Downpour During Diwali Dampens Firecracker Fun; Netizens Say 'God Testing...