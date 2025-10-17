Mira-Bhayandar Cyber Police Recover ₹1.06 Lakh Lost In Telegram Task Fraud |

Palghar, Maharashtra: The Cyber Police Station under the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate has recovered ₹1,06,171 lost by a Mira Road resident in an online Telegram task fraud.

According to officials, the complainant, identified as Mrs. Rodrigues, came across an online advertisement on the social media platform Telegram offering payment for completing simple work-from-home tasks. After successfully completing a few initial tasks, she received small payments, which helped gain her trust.

Encouraged by the early returns, she invested more money to buy additional tasks, but soon realized it was a scam when no further payments were made and she was asked to deposit even more money. Realizing she had been cheated, she filed a complaint at the Cyber Police Station on June 7, 2025, which was also registered on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal.

Upon investigation, cyber police traced the fraudulent transactions to ten bank accounts, and promptly froze funds in seven of them. The complainant was guided to move court for recovery of the frozen amount. After sustained efforts spanning six months and continuous coordination with the banks, the Cyber Police successfully secured court orders and facilitated the refund of ₹1,06,171 to the complainant’s original account.

The recovered amount was symbolically handed over to the victim in the presence of officers at the Cyber Police Station.

Advisory for Citizens

Police have urged citizens to remain cautious of online work-from-home, YouTube video rating, or hotel/movie review offers that promise quick money.

Do not trust advertisements or links on social media claiming high returns in short time.

Avoid downloading unauthorized apps or clicking on suspicious links.

Verify the authenticity of any trading or investment platform before depositing money.

If defrauded online, contact your bank immediately and report the incident to www.cybercrime.gov.in or call 1930/1945.

Officials have appealed to citizens to immediately report similar incidents to their nearest police station or the national cybercrime helpline.