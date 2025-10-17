 Indore News: Struggling To Find Job, Mumbai Youth Hangs Self In City Hotel
Indore News: Struggling To Find Job, Mumbai Youth Hangs Self In City Hotel

30-year-old man from Mumbai was found hanging in his hotel room in Chhoti Gwaltoli area on Wednesday evening; He allegedly took the drastic step as he was jobless for several months and had run out of money

Updated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 09:19 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: With No Job Or Money, Mumbai Youth Hangs Self In City Hotel

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old man from Mumbai was found hanging in his hotel room in Chhoti Gwaltoli area on Wednesday evening. He allegedly took the drastic step as he was jobless for several months and had run out of money. He didn't even have enough money to pay his hotel bill.

The incident came to light after his fiancée reached the hotel searching for him when her phone calls went unanswered. The room was locked from inside, and when police broke open the door, they found him hanging.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Vaibhav Moolchandani, a resident of Mumbai. He had studied up to Class 12 and wanted to work in the pharmaceutical sector.

Chhoti Gwaltoli police station in-charge Sanju Kamble said that Vaibhav had been struggling financially as he had not had a job for the past few months. He had recently visited Goa and Vadodara with his fiancée, seeking employment, but failed.

His fiancée, who hails from Indore, had advised him to search for a  job in the city. Vaibhav had been staying at the hotel for the past 10 days.

Police added that Vaibhav’s parents had not provided financial support, which had reportedly contributed to his emotional distress. He had shared with his fiancée that he was struggling to pay the hotel’s room rent.

A suicide note was recovered from the room in which Vaibhav wrote that he was facing severe financial distress and did not wish to live any longer.

