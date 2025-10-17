 Indore News: Students Suspended For Two Months For Fake News About Principal’s Demise
Indore News: Students Suspended For Two Months For Fake News About Principal's Demise

The disciplinary action follows a police investigation that identified the accused as Mayank Kachhawa and Himanshu Jaiswal, both third-semester BCA students, who allegedly created the forged letter in an attempt to stall ongoing online examinations

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 10:08 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Students Suspended For Two Months For Fake News About Principal's Demise

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A day after the shocking revelation that two students had fabricated and circulated a fake letter announcing the death of Government Holkar Science College principal Prof Anamika Jain, the college administration on Friday suspended both students for a period of two months.

The disciplinary action follows a police investigation that identified the accused as Mayank Kachhawa and Himanshu Jaiswal, both third-semester BCA students, who allegedly created the forged letter in an attempt to stall ongoing online examinations.

College authorities said the decision to suspend the duo was taken after an internal inquiry confirmed their involvement in the incident. “The two students found involved in circulating false information about the principal’s demise have been suspended for two months. The college maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards such misconduct,” said Prof Sanjay Vyas, a senior faculty member.

Jain said the swift administrative action was required in the matter to instil greater accountability among students. “While I appreciate the prompt response by both the college and police, this incident has been extremely distressing for my family and colleagues. I hope this serves as a lesson against the misuse of digital platforms,” she said.

The hoax, which spread rapidly on social media on October 14, falsely claimed that Jain had passed away and that all classes and exams were suspended. The misinformation triggered panic across the campus and among faculty members before being debunked.

The suspension is expected to remain in effect until the end of the current semester, during which time the students will be barred from attending classes or participating in college activities.

