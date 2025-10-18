Madhya Pradesh October 18, 2025 Weather Update: State Witnesses La Nina Effect; Drizzle Likely In Parts Of Indore Division

Madhya Pradesh October 18, 2025 Weather Update: Light Drizzle Likely In Parts Of Indore Division Today; Clear Skies Ahead Across State | Pinterest

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Light drizzle and cloudy skies are expected on Saturday in four districts of Indore division - Barwani, Khargone, Khandwa and Burhanpur - while other parts of the state, including Bhopal, Gwalior, Ujjain, and Jabalpur, will see clear and sunny weather.

Due to a change in wind direction, night temperatures have risen slightly. On Thursday and Friday nights, most cities recorded minimum temperatures above 20°C.

Weather expected on Saturday

Light Rain Alert: Barwani, Khargone, Khandwa, and Burhanpur districts.

Sunny Weather Alert: Weather will remain clear in other districts of Madhya Pradesh.

What do meteorologists say?

A senior meteorologist said that light rain is likely in southern districts on Saturday, but the weather will remain clear on Sunday and Monday, with no rain alerts.

According to the Meteorological Department, cold weather in Madhya Pradesh generally begins in November and continues till January. However, this year, winter is expected to last until February.

Experts predict this could be one of the coldest winters since 2010, with above-normal rainfall during the season due to increased western disturbances affecting northwest India.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also confirmed the likely development of La Niña conditions soon.

The monsoon has now completely withdrawn from Madhya Pradesh. This year, it remained active for 3 months and 28 days - entering the state on June 16 and retreating on October 13 - yet light rainfall activity may continue in some regions.

Only Chhatarpur’s Naugaon saw a low of 15°C. Day temperatures have also increased, ranging between 33°C and 34°C in Ujjain, Indore, Gwalior, and Khajuraho.

Weather expected in next 2 days

October 19

Sunny Weather Alert: The weather will remain clear and sunny across all districts of Madhya Pradesh.

October 20

Sunny Weather Alert: There is no rain alert for any district in Madhya Pradesh. The weather will remain clear and sunny across the state.