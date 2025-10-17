 Indore News: Liquor Contractor, 2 Others Booked For Threatening Farmers
Indore News: Liquor Contractor, 2 Others Booked For Threatening Farmers

They alleged that Rajak and his associates not only thrashed them but the also opened fire in the air to threaten them following the dispute over a petty issue

Friday, October 17, 2025
article-image
Indore News: Liquor Contractor, 2 Others Booked For Threatening Farmers | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Liquor contractor Suraj Rajak and his two associates were booked for thrashing two young farmers over a petty issue in the Kanadiya area late on Thursday.

The accused not only thrashed the youths but also threatened them by opening fire in the air using a pistol. Rajak had also tried to manipulate the incident by posting on social media that some youths tried to attack him.

According to ACP (Khajrana) Kundan Mandloi, a case has been registered against Rajak and two others on the complaint of Snehraj Jat, a resident of Dudhiya village under various sections of the BNS.

Jat in his complaint stated that he along with his friend Arpit Gurjar was going to his place and when they crossed Bicholi Mardana underpass to take right, a car stopped opposite to their bike. After that Rajak came out of the car and allegedly threatened them and used abusive words.

article-image

Meanwhile, his two accomplices came in a Range Rover and one of them attacked him using a stick on his leg while Rajak and his another associate thrashed Arpit.

According to the complainant, Rajak later told his associates to take out his pistol and threatened to fire the bullet. Seeing the pistol, Jat and his friend Arpit tried to flee, with Rajak’s associate allegedly opening fire in the air and threatening them of dire consequences.

Heavy police force deployed at police station

It is said that Rajak had circulated a message on social media that he was attacked by unidentified persons to mislead the police. However, when a case was registered against him on the complaint of Jat, he circulated a message asking his followers to reach the police station against the action taken on him.

Knowing about the message, a heavy police force was deployed at the Kanadiya police station. Force of three police stations of Zone-2 was deployed there. A large police force was deployed to prevent the possibility of a major dispute. However, after learning about the heavy police presence, Rajak decided not to go to the police station.

