 Indore News: Soon, DAVV To Start Online Evaluation Of Answer Books
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Soon, DAVV To Start Online Evaluation Of Answer Books

Indore News: Soon, DAVV To Start Online Evaluation Of Answer Books

DAVV executive council approves Rs 2 cr for digital scanning of answer sheets

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 08:00 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Soon, DAVV To Start Online Evaluation Of Answer Books | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) is soon going to start online evaluation of answer sheets of university exams. The DAVV’s Executive Council on Friday approved an amount of Rs 2 crore for digital scanning and online evaluation of answer sheets. Another Rs 2 crore was approved for the purchase of advanced laboratory and practical equipment for the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET).

To strengthen sports and fitness infrastructure, the EC allocated around Rs 1 crore for the repair of playgrounds, maintenance of the gymnasium hall, and other developmental works. It also approved the purchase of 10 water coolers and RO systems for university hostels.

Read Also
MP News: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Mocks PCC Chief Jitu Patwari Over Carrying Wheat Sack...
article-image

The council further approved the appointment of Anil Joshi, retired superintending engineer from IDA, as technical consultant for the university’s mechanical department. Besides, Rs 35 lakh was sanctioned for installing solar panels on university buildings, and approval was given for constructing boundary walls in various campuses.

A nod was given to a new rule for late fee against colleges which submit applications for affiliation after the prescribed deadline.

FPJ Shorts
'Mad*rch*d Bola': TTE Alleges Woman Traveling Without Ticket On Dehradun Express Abused Him, Threw Tea - VIDEO
'Mad*rch*d Bola': TTE Alleges Woman Traveling Without Ticket On Dehradun Express Abused Him, Threw Tea - VIDEO
OctaFX Mastermind Pavel Prozorov Nabbed By Spanish Police; ED Attaches Cryptos Worth ₹2,385 Crore
OctaFX Mastermind Pavel Prozorov Nabbed By Spanish Police; ED Attaches Cryptos Worth ₹2,385 Crore
Ahmedabad News: Ex-MD Of Praveg Limited Files ₹100 Crore Defamation Suit Against Promoter Amid Real Estate Dispute
Ahmedabad News: Ex-MD Of Praveg Limited Files ₹100 Crore Defamation Suit Against Promoter Amid Real Estate Dispute
Mira-Bhayandar Cyber Police Recover ₹1.06 Lakh Lost In Telegram Task Fraud
Mira-Bhayandar Cyber Police Recover ₹1.06 Lakh Lost In Telegram Task Fraud

During the EC meeting, the Central Placement Cell presented the university’s placement report, which was appreciated by all council members. The proposal to name the auditorium at UTD Campus as “Lokmata Devi Ahilya Auditorium” was approved unanimously. The redesigned university website was also presented and accepted by the council.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Soon, DAVV To Start Online Evaluation Of Answer Books

Indore News: Soon, DAVV To Start Online Evaluation Of Answer Books

MP News: 15-Member Team Of South African Experts Arrives To Help Forest Department In Capturing...

MP News: 15-Member Team Of South African Experts Arrives To Help Forest Department In Capturing...

Indore News: MY Hospital Itself Now Needs ‘Treatment’

Indore News: MY Hospital Itself Now Needs ‘Treatment’

MP News: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Mocks PCC Chief Jitu Patwari Over Carrying Wheat Sack...

MP News: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Mocks PCC Chief Jitu Patwari Over Carrying Wheat Sack...

Indore News: 4 Surgeries & 28-Day Treatment Later, Teen Survivor Of Horrific Airport Road Truck...

Indore News: 4 Surgeries & 28-Day Treatment Later, Teen Survivor Of Horrific Airport Road Truck...