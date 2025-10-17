Indore News: Soon, DAVV To Start Online Evaluation Of Answer Books | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) is soon going to start online evaluation of answer sheets of university exams. The DAVV’s Executive Council on Friday approved an amount of Rs 2 crore for digital scanning and online evaluation of answer sheets. Another Rs 2 crore was approved for the purchase of advanced laboratory and practical equipment for the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET).

To strengthen sports and fitness infrastructure, the EC allocated around Rs 1 crore for the repair of playgrounds, maintenance of the gymnasium hall, and other developmental works. It also approved the purchase of 10 water coolers and RO systems for university hostels.

The council further approved the appointment of Anil Joshi, retired superintending engineer from IDA, as technical consultant for the university’s mechanical department. Besides, Rs 35 lakh was sanctioned for installing solar panels on university buildings, and approval was given for constructing boundary walls in various campuses.

A nod was given to a new rule for late fee against colleges which submit applications for affiliation after the prescribed deadline.

During the EC meeting, the Central Placement Cell presented the university’s placement report, which was appreciated by all council members. The proposal to name the auditorium at UTD Campus as “Lokmata Devi Ahilya Auditorium” was approved unanimously. The redesigned university website was also presented and accepted by the council.