MP News: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Mocks PCC Chief Jitu Patwari Over Carrying Wheat Sack While Protesting For Soybean Farmers - VIDEO

MP News: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Mocks PCC Chief Jitu Patwari Over Wheat Sack Protest For Farmers - VIDEO |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A video of Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan trolling Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari is going viral on social media.

In the video, Chouhan mocked Patwari for bringing a wheat sack while protesting for soybean farmers.

He said, “Dekhiye, mai to har ek ki baat sunta hoon. Lekin baat baat jaise ho, baat me wajan ho…baat wo karne aaye the soyabean ki or bora leke aa gaye gehun ka……(I listen to everyone’s point of view. But every discussion should have meaning and purpose… He came to talk about soyabean, and ended up bringing a sack of wheat!)

The minister further highlighted that Patwari was even wearing mics on his kurta, labelling it a 'publicity stunt'. He alleged that Patwari showed up this way as he had nothing to do with the farmer, and only wanted to create a scene.

“Kisano se koi lena dena nahi tha, keval media me dikhne ke liye nautanki karni thi….(They had nothing to do with the farmers; it was just a drama to get media attention),” he concluded.

What was the matter?

Notably, Jeetu Patwari made a symbolic gesture in support of farmers’ rights by carrying a sack of wheat on his shoulder and protesting at Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan residence on October 15.

The matter attracted huge attention from the netizens. Some criticised and some supported Patwari’s move.