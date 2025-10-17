 MP News: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Mocks PCC Chief Jitu Patwari Over Carrying Wheat Sack While Protesting For Soybean Farmers - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Mocks PCC Chief Jitu Patwari Over Carrying Wheat Sack While Protesting For Soybean Farmers - VIDEO

MP News: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Mocks PCC Chief Jitu Patwari Over Carrying Wheat Sack While Protesting For Soybean Farmers - VIDEO

Notably, Jeetu Patwari made a symbolic gesture in support of farmers’ rights by carrying a sack of wheat on his shoulder and protesting at Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan residence on October 15.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 02:59 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Mocks PCC Chief Jitu Patwari Over Wheat Sack Protest For Farmers - VIDEO |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A video of Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan trolling Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari is going viral on social media. 

In the video, Chouhan mocked Patwari for bringing a wheat sack while protesting for soybean farmers.  

He said, “Dekhiye, mai to har ek ki baat sunta hoon. Lekin baat baat jaise ho, baat me wajan ho…baat wo karne aaye the soyabean ki or bora leke aa gaye gehun ka……(I listen to everyone’s point of view. But every discussion should have meaning and purpose… He came to talk about soyabean, and ended up bringing a sack of wheat!)

The minister further highlighted that Patwari was even wearing mics on his kurta, labelling it a 'publicity stunt'. He alleged that Patwari showed up this way as he had nothing to do with the farmer, and only wanted to create a scene. 

FPJ Shorts
Sensex, Nifty Hit Fresh 52-Week Highs Ahead Of Diwali, Bullish Momentum Builds In Large-Cap Stocks
Sensex, Nifty Hit Fresh 52-Week Highs Ahead Of Diwali, Bullish Momentum Builds In Large-Cap Stocks
'Just Because They're Infosys, Do They Know It All?': Siddaramaiah Slams Infosys' Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty Over Caste Survey Refusal
'Just Because They're Infosys, Do They Know It All?': Siddaramaiah Slams Infosys' Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty Over Caste Survey Refusal
MMRDA To Cut 320 Trees, Replant 386 For Eastern Freeway Expansion Between Thane & Ghatkopar
MMRDA To Cut 320 Trees, Replant 386 For Eastern Freeway Expansion Between Thane & Ghatkopar
High Voltage Drama: IRCTC Staff Of Vande Bharat Express Thrash Each Other With Belts, Dustbins At Nizamuddin Station - VIDEO
High Voltage Drama: IRCTC Staff Of Vande Bharat Express Thrash Each Other With Belts, Dustbins At Nizamuddin Station - VIDEO

Kisano se koi lena dena nahi tha, keval media me dikhne ke liye nautanki karni thi….(They had nothing to do with the farmers; it was just a drama to get media attention),” he concluded.

What was the matter?

Notably, Jeetu Patwari made a symbolic gesture in support of farmers’ rights by carrying a sack of wheat on his shoulder and protesting at Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan residence on October 15.

The matter attracted huge attention from the netizens. Some criticised and some supported Patwari’s move. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Horrific Accident: 16-Year-Old Dead, Friends Injured After Speeding Car Driver Applies Sudden...

Bhopal Horrific Accident: 16-Year-Old Dead, Friends Injured After Speeding Car Driver Applies Sudden...

MP News: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Mocks PCC Chief Jitu Patwari Over Carrying Wheat Sack...

MP News: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Mocks PCC Chief Jitu Patwari Over Carrying Wheat Sack...

Overworked This Diwali? 6 Quick & Easy Snack Recipes To Celebrate With Friends

Overworked This Diwali? 6 Quick & Easy Snack Recipes To Celebrate With Friends

MP Shocker! CCTV Shows Youths Peeping In Girls' Changing Room, Secretly Clicking Pictures During...

MP Shocker! CCTV Shows Youths Peeping In Girls' Changing Room, Secretly Clicking Pictures During...

Madhya Pradesh October 17, 2025 Weather Updates: State Sees Cool Nights, Warm Days; Fresh Spell Of...

Madhya Pradesh October 17, 2025 Weather Updates: State Sees Cool Nights, Warm Days; Fresh Spell Of...