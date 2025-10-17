MP Shocker! Fake Doctor Nabbed In Morena For Conducting Illegal Fetal Sex Determination |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A quack doctor was caught red handed while conducting an illegal fetal sex determination test at a house in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district.

The incident unfolded near Jaura Road. The Health Department teams from Gwalior and Morena, along with social worker Meena Sharma, conducted a planned raid after receiving information about this illegal activity.

A female police officer in plain clothes and a pregnant woman were sent as part of a sting operation.

The accused has been identified as Sanju Sharma. The team arrived at Prem Nagar to investigate, where Sanju Sharma was already present with his portable ultrasound machine.

As soon as he began performing the ultrasound, the investigation team apprehended him.

Two months ago, a man was caught selling a portable ultrasound machine in Jaipur. The accused had a photo of Sanjeev alias Sanju Sharma from Morena.

During interrogation, he told the Jaipur Police and Health Department about Sanjeev's sex determination test. From there, the photo was sent to the Gwalior and Morena Health Departments, and the search for the accused has been ongoing.

Dr. Prabal Pratap Singh, from the investigation team, said that this is the second gang they’ve caught this year. Earlier, on May 2, 2025, another gang leader named Pankaj Tiwari and an ASHA worker were also arrested.

Sanjeev Sharma is not a real doctor. He actually works as a peon in Bilgaon Middle School, under the Education Department. He was suspended in November 2024 after his name came up in a similar case.

According to social worker Meena Sharma, Sanjeev and his team went door-to-door with their portable machine to check the sex of unborn babies. They charged ₹2,000 to ₹4,000 for the test. If the fetus was a girl, they allegedly asked for even more money to perform illegal abortions.

This racket is believed to be active in several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi.