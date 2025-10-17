 MP News: Two Notorious Thieves Arrested At Jabalpur Railway Station, Would Target Passengers On Trains
According to GRP, the investigation is underway and it might uncover additional information

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 04:45 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Two Notorious Thieves Arrested At Jabalpur Railway Station, Stolen Items Recovered |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Government Railway Police arrested two notorious thieves involved in a series of thefts targeting train passengers in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur.

The accused identified as Raja Gond and Vivek Thakur were caught while roaming suspiciously near the outskirts of the station. Both the accused has plans to commit a crime before being arrested.

article-image

According to reports, the accused targeted passengers on railway platforms and trains. Both the accused were involved in a chain of thefts. Acting on a tip-off from an informant, GRP officers conducted a swift operation and successful.

article-image

During questioning, the two confessed to being involved in at least eight incidents of theft. They admitted of stealing mobile phones, purses, wallets, and cash from passengers, mostly during rush hours or at night, when the platforms and trains were crowded. GRP recovered all the stolen items.

According to GRP, the investigation is underway and it might uncover additional information. Despite the arrest, officials have urged people to be vigilant and alarmed while travelling in a public space.

