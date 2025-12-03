World Cheetah Day: MP CM Mohan Yadav To Release Three Cheetahs In Kuno On December 4 | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will release three cheetahs, including female cheetah Veera and her two 10-month-old cubs, from an enclosure into the open forest at Kuno National Park in Sheopur district on Thursday, on International Cheetah Day.

The CM will release the 2026 calendar of Kuno National Park and the 'Field Manual for Clinical Management of Free-Ranging Cheetahs in Kuno National Park.'

He will also inaugurate a newly constructed souvenir shop at Kuno National Park.

Three years back Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Cheetah Project by releasing cheetahs in Kuno-Palpur on his birthday, September 17, 2022.

Eight cheetahs were brought to Kuno National Park from Namibia. Currently, the number of cheetahs in Kuno-Palpur and Gandhi Sagar Sanctuaries has increased to 32.

The state has received "Innovative Initiatives Award" for Project Cheetah as the Cheetahs have adapted remarkably the Indian environment.

The six litters given birth by five female cheetahs in the past three years demonstrate the project's success and resilience. As a result, the cheetahs have not only survived but have also successfully expanded their families.