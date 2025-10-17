MP News: Woman Found Hanging Inside Abandoned Mall In Gwalior; Suspect Suicide |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old women was found hanging from a staircase railing in an abandoned mall in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, as reported on Friday.

According to information, the incident unfolded on the fourth floor of Madhav Plaza, a mostly abandoned municipal shopping mall in Gwalior.

The deceased has been identified as Geeta Tomar, a resident of Sainik Colony. Police said she had been living with her father after separating from her husband a few years ago.

A female cleaning worker at the mall, who arrived at the mall in the morning discovered the body, and the guards and shopkeepers informed the police.

Following the guard's information, the Kotwali police and forensic team arrived at the scene.

According to her family, Geeta was mentally ill and was undergoing treatment.

Geeta had not taken any medicine for the past 2 months, which was causing her further distress. Family members told police that Geeta had left home the previous evening but had not returned.

Following the forensic examination, the Kotwali police sent the body to Jayarogya Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The police will now investigate the case based on the short postmortem report and statements from the family members.

Kotwali police station in-charge Mohini Mishra said the case is being investigated from all angles, including the possibility of suicide or foul play.

Surprisingly, Madhav Plaza a deserted mall is now a haven for drug addicts and criminals. While a few shops operate on the first floor, the upper levels are completely vacant.