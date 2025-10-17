Bhopal Horrific Accident: 16-Year-Old Dead, Friends Injured After Speeding Car Driver Applies Sudden Brakes To Save Dog

High-Speed Car Accident In Bhopal Kills Teenager, Injures Friends & Elderly |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 16-year-old student died after a high-speed car lost control in order to save a dog, rolled thrice and rammed into another car on the opposite road in Bhopal on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Adityaveer Chaudhary (16). He was travelling with his five friends, all of whom have sustained injuries. One of them is in a critical condition.

An elderly person in the other car too was injured.

All the injured have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

According to information, the incident occurred at Gehuankheda in Kolar. Kolar police have registered a case and started investigating.

Dog appeared in the way

According to eyewitnesses, the car was traveling at high speed when a dog suddenly appeared on the road.

The driver may have tried to avoid hitting the dog, leading to the accident. Police are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby cameras to determine the exact cause of the crash.

According to police, Adityaveer, a resident of Danish Kunj in Kolar, used to study in 11th grade at a private school.

He would regularly play badminton from 4 am to 6 am. On Friday morning, Adi along with friends Nirman Jaat, Abdullah, Shriyansh, Yuvraj, and Vishwarod went out for tea and snacks after playing badminton.

This is when the accident occurred.

Further investigation is underway.