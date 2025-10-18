MP News: Cyber Cops Recover Over ₹1 Crore Looted By Online Fraudsters In 2 Months | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cyber police have recovered more than Rs 1 crore looted by online fraudsters in the past two months across Madhya Pradesh, police said on Saturday. Along with cash recovery, vehicles and drugs worth Rs 83.95 lakh were also seized.

DGP Kailash Makwana said the cyber police froze Rs 22 lakh this month and Rs 97 lakh in September under Operation FAST. He said 2,204 SIM cards used by cyber criminals were blocked, including 1,220 from Chhatarpur, 500 from Anuppur, 352 from Ujjain and 132 from Katni.

Makwana said that the operation aims to dismantle cyber fraud networks and prevent future crimes. The recoveries were made through technical analysis, banking coordination, online tracking, and the use of the C-DAC platform and the Cyber Crime Portal, ensuring the money was returned to victims’ accounts.

In Mandsaur and Guna, police also seized drugs and vehicles linked to cases, with similar action reported in several other districts.

100 lost mobile phones worth Rs 17 lakh found, returned to owners

In a joint operation, Zone-4 police of Bhopal have successfully recovered more than 100 lost mobile phones worth around Rs 17 lakh. The recovered phones were returned to their rightful owners on Saturday ahead of the festive occasion of Dhanteras while bringing smiles and relief to many citizens who had lost their phones. Many of them have even lost hope of getting their mobiles back.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-4) Mayur Khandelwal said that teams from several police stations used the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal to trace the lost devices.

Through extensive technical analysis, number tracking, and updated database searches police recovered the phones from areas under Kolar, Chunabhatti, Nishatpura, Gandhi Nagar, Chhola Mandir, Bairagarh, and Khajuri Sadak police stations.

The recovery and return of the lost phones just before Dhanteras added a festive cheer to the owners. Many expressed gratitude and appreciation towards police for their efforts.