 MP News: Farmers To Get 90% Subsidy On Solar Pumps Instead Of 40% Under Bhavantar Yojna, Says CM Mohan Yadav
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Farmers To Get 90% Subsidy On Solar Pumps Instead Of 40% Under Bhavantar Yojna, Says CM Mohan Yadav

MP News: Farmers To Get 90% Subsidy On Solar Pumps Instead Of 40% Under Bhavantar Yojna, Says CM Mohan Yadav

CM Mohan Yadav advised the farmers to install solar pumps in their fields

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 11:27 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Farmers To Get 90% Subsidy On Solar Pumps Instead Of 40% Under Bhavantar Yojna, Says CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said the farmers will get 90% of subsidy on solar pumps instead of 40%. He made the statement at a Kisan Sammelan (farmers’ conference) in Bhopal on Saturday.

Yadav advised the farmers to install solar pumps in their fields, saying they would get the solar pumps with one-step more power capacity. The farmers who have three HP pumps will get five-HP pumps and those who have five-HP pumps will get 7.7-HP power pumps, he said.

The Bhavantar Yojna protects the farmers from the rise and fall of the rates of crops, he said. It happened for the first time that soya bean was brought under the Bhavantar Yojna, Yadav said, adding that the scheme had been brought to give full price to the farmers.

Read Also
MP News: This Year, 11 Martyr Families To Be Felicitated On Police Commemoration Day; One May Get Rs...
article-image

He further said the target for the area of irrigation had been kept at one lakh hectares. Food-processing units are being set up so that the farmers do not throw away their crops in case of higher production output, he said.

FPJ Shorts
Bihar Elections 2025: Congress Releases Second List; Prashant Kishor Predicts Mahagathbandhan Will Finish Third
Bihar Elections 2025: Congress Releases Second List; Prashant Kishor Predicts Mahagathbandhan Will Finish Third
BJP MP Accepts TMC MP’s Challenge And Rides Into Serampore
BJP MP Accepts TMC MP’s Challenge And Rides Into Serampore
Rajnath Singh Dedicates ₹1,000-Crore Titanium And Superalloy Plant, Calls For Self-Reliance In Defence Materials
Rajnath Singh Dedicates ₹1,000-Crore Titanium And Superalloy Plant, Calls For Self-Reliance In Defence Materials
Navi Mumbai Traffic Dept Issues Restrictions Around DY Patil Stadium During Women's Cricket World Cup Matches
Navi Mumbai Traffic Dept Issues Restrictions Around DY Patil Stadium During Women's Cricket World Cup Matches

The Chief Minister urged the cow keepers to celebrate Govardhan Utsav with enthusiasm. He also said the government would organise Govardhan Utsav.

Yadav said that the farmers should send their children to school and that the CM’s residence was not ‘Mukhya Mantri Awas’ but it was the farmers’ home where they could always come.

Two lakh farmers were registered last year for soya bean procurement, and after the Bhavantar Yojna was launched, more than nine lakh soya bean producers got themselves registered.

It was said at the conference that the soya bean producers could sell their produce from october 24 this year to January 15 next year under the Bhavantar scheme.

The money will be transferred to their bank accounts through Aadhar links within 15 days after they sell their produce.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tome And Plume: Kalidasa’s Delineation Of Diwali Lovely And Lively

Tome And Plume: Kalidasa’s Delineation Of Diwali Lovely And Lively

MP News: Congress Frustrated After 27 Election Defeats, Says Urban Development Minister Kailash...

MP News: Congress Frustrated After 27 Election Defeats, Says Urban Development Minister Kailash...

Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Meeting Sparks Speculations, Showing Importance, Bad Days & More

Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Meeting Sparks Speculations, Showing Importance, Bad Days & More

MP Bhavantar Scheme: 145,188 Farmers In Division Registered

MP Bhavantar Scheme: 145,188 Farmers In Division Registered

MP News: Farmers To Get 90% Subsidy On Solar Pumps Instead Of 40% Under Bhavantar Yojna, Says CM...

MP News: Farmers To Get 90% Subsidy On Solar Pumps Instead Of 40% Under Bhavantar Yojna, Says CM...