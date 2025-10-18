MP News: Farmers To Get 90% Subsidy On Solar Pumps Instead Of 40% Under Bhavantar Yojna, Says CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said the farmers will get 90% of subsidy on solar pumps instead of 40%. He made the statement at a Kisan Sammelan (farmers’ conference) in Bhopal on Saturday.

Yadav advised the farmers to install solar pumps in their fields, saying they would get the solar pumps with one-step more power capacity. The farmers who have three HP pumps will get five-HP pumps and those who have five-HP pumps will get 7.7-HP power pumps, he said.

The Bhavantar Yojna protects the farmers from the rise and fall of the rates of crops, he said. It happened for the first time that soya bean was brought under the Bhavantar Yojna, Yadav said, adding that the scheme had been brought to give full price to the farmers.

He further said the target for the area of irrigation had been kept at one lakh hectares. Food-processing units are being set up so that the farmers do not throw away their crops in case of higher production output, he said.

The Chief Minister urged the cow keepers to celebrate Govardhan Utsav with enthusiasm. He also said the government would organise Govardhan Utsav.

Yadav said that the farmers should send their children to school and that the CM’s residence was not ‘Mukhya Mantri Awas’ but it was the farmers’ home where they could always come.

Two lakh farmers were registered last year for soya bean procurement, and after the Bhavantar Yojna was launched, more than nine lakh soya bean producers got themselves registered.

It was said at the conference that the soya bean producers could sell their produce from october 24 this year to January 15 next year under the Bhavantar scheme.

The money will be transferred to their bank accounts through Aadhar links within 15 days after they sell their produce.