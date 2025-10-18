Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Meeting Sparks Speculations, Showing Importance, Bad Days & More |

Mukhiya ka Andaz!

The head of state meets different people daily. Because the number of people he meets is high, he has come up with a formula to interact with them. To hear the people’s complaints and dispose of them without wasting time, the head of state has opted for a standing posture to talk to them, because if someone talks to people sitting in a chair, he must follow certain protocols. The people he talks to must also sit, which takes a lot of time, so the head of state speaks to people from a standing position.

In this way, he hears their problems and saves time, and those who meet him are also satisfied. But it was a former chief minister of the Congress who had started the process for such a style of conversation. The Congress leader used to communicate with hundreds of people from a standing position. He had fixed timings for those who used to come to his office without an appointment. During the election, his way of conversation became popular. This is how the present head of state is saving time as well as solving people’s problems, interacting with them.

Meeting sparks speculations

A minister’s meeting with the head of the country is in discussion. Though the minister met the head of the country to present him a copy of a book, people in the corridors of power are trying to get the wind of what had transpired between them. It is not easy to get time to meet the head of the country.

So, getting time from the head of the country, and that for presenting a book, has become important. The minister was associated with politics in Delhi for a long time and held a portfolio in the central cabinet, which may have been one of the reasons for getting time to meet the head of the country. The meeting was significant because the head of the Sangh had released the book. Both getting the book released by the RSS chief and an appointment with the head of country are significant. Many people keep an eye on the action of this minister. When the process for the government formation in the state was underway, it looked almost certain that he would head the new government. Against this backdrop, constant speculations about the minister keep him in the public eye.

Showing importance

Every politician is busy showing his importance in the Bihar election. The politicians from the state, who have been assigned the work of the Bihar election, are behaving in such a way that they are the ones on whose shoulders lies the responsibility of the election. Some leaders from the state have been given the responsibility of one assembly constituency, and a few the responsibility of two constituencies. Likewise, some leaders have been given the charge of one parliamentary constituency each.

Most of the work has been given to the leaders of the organisation. The person in charge of the party’s state unit has been given the responsibility of a sector. Together with him, a senior leader of the organisation has been put in charge of a large area. A politician, who was holding an important position in the state, has been given the responsibility of several seats, but they are not clamouring about it. On the other hand, those who have been given less important work than these leaders are chest-thumping. They are competing with one another on social media to show how important each of them is.

Bad days

A former minister, once considered powerful, is in trouble these days. His bad days started after his defeat in the assembly election, and because his influence in the party has waned, he rarely visits Bhopal. People in the corridors of power made a mockery of him after he took over an unimportant position.

There are reports that the politician is caught in family disputes, and fed up with his family, the politician is living separately. He visits home only in any emergency, or else he remains out. After his son recently spread a rumour that the leader was taking renunciation from politics. The politician refuted the canard, saying he was in no mood to leave politics, but he could do so with certain difficulties. About this leader, it is said that his family has damaged his political career, particularly his sons, or else he would have been in some important position in the state.

Hard times

Controversies seem to have plagued the ruling party in the state. There is one incident or other which has given the opposition a chance to target the government.

The storm over the cough syrup tragedy was yet to die down; the loot by some policemen hogged the media headlines. An FIR was registered against the guilty policemen in the case, but the incident has embarrassed the government. Likewise, a youth being battered to death by policemen also tarnished the state government's image, so all these incidents have sent the authorities into a tizzy.

The state police recently received a lot of accolades, but these incidents enraged the head of state. Even before the dust over the death of the youth settled down, a road in the state capital caved in, putting the government to shame, and all these incidents presented a negative image of the state across the country.

Real ‘poli-tricks!’

The RSS was once an anathema to the Congress, whose leaders hardly spared an opportunity to spew venom against the organisation. But with the passage of time, the situation has changed, and in the past few years, because of political reasons, many Congress leaders quit their parent organisation to join the BJP.

The situation has come to such a pass that they are praising the Sangh for its role in the nation-building. One such leader is a powerful minister in the state cabinet from Bundelkhand, who recently participated in a Path Sanchalan organised by the Sangh on completion of one hundred years of its foundation. The videos of the minister, clad in the RSS uniform and carrying a baton, went viral on social media. Ergo, it is clear that political alliances and rivalries do not count on personal feelings.