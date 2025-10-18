MP Bhavantar Scheme: 145,188 Farmers In Division Registered |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the state government’s Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojna (Price Difference Payment Scheme), the registration process of potential farmers closed on Saturday.

This year, soybean farmers have enthusiastically participated and registered their acreage. A total of 145,188 farmers got registered to take advantage of the scheme at 432 registration centres across the eight districts of Indore division.

According to information received from the agriculture department, 46,061 farmers have registered for the scheme through 61 registration centres in Indore district.

The total area under soybean cultivation in the district is 241,236 hectares, of which 122,809 hectares have been registered, representing 50.91% of the total sowing area. In Dhar district, 37,940 farmers registered at 80 centres. The total sowing area here is 297,859 hectares, of which 106,464 hectares has been registered, representing 35.74 percent.

In Khandwa district, 20,001 farmers got registered at 73 centres. Of the total 188,491 hectares of sowing area, 46,652 hectares have been registered (24.75%). In Barwani district, 13,455 farmers got registered at 47 centres. Sowing took place on 20,741 hectares in the district, of which 15,592 hectares were registered. This ratio is 75.18%, the highest in the division.

Similarly, in Khargone district, 13,364 farmers registered at 75 centres. The total sown area here is 89,107 hectares and 24,799 hectares (27.83%) were registered. In Jhabua district, 10,478 farmers registered at 50 centres. Of the total 72,488 hectares, 13,578 hectares (18.73%) were registered. In Burhanpur district, 2,534 farmers registered at 24 centres. Of the total 11,000 hectares sown, 4,411 hectares (40.10%) were registered. In Alirajpur district, 1,355 farmers registered at 22 centres. Of the total 39,209 hectares, 1,215 hectares (3.10%) have been registered.

The government has appreciated the increasing participation of farmers under the Bhavantar Yojana in the division. The agriculture department has said that the registered farmers would be provided the benefit of Bhavantar payment as per the rules.

Farmers will be able to sell soybean in the markets from October 24 to January 15, 2026. The Bhavantar amount will be paid directly in the farmers’ registered bank accounts.