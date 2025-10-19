MP News: Student Missing For 6 Days Found Safe In Varanasi After Online Scam In Jabalpur | AI Generated Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): An 18-year-old engineering student from the Government Engineering College in Jabalpur, who had gone missing from his hostel around 6 days ago, was found safe in Varanasi (Banaras), as reported on Sunday.

The student reportedly left the hostel after falling victim to an online mobile phone scam.

According to information, the first-year BE student, identified as Vijay Singh Saiyam from Umaria district, disappeared from his hostel on October 12.

His friends and hostel warden searched for him but, after failing to locate him, informed the Ranjhi police. A missing person’s report was registered and a search was launched.

Vijay brought back to Jabalpur

Police later traced Vijay to Varanasi and brought him back safely to Jabalpur. He told officers that he had planned to end his life after losing money in an online fraud. Before leaving, he had also left a suicide note in his room.

In the note, Vijay apologised to his parents, writing that he could no longer live and had decided to end his life after being cheated in a mobile purchase scam.

He also mentioned the phone number involved in the fraud and urged his parents to file a police complaint.

Vijay, who was staying at Gokulpur Hostel, had found a mobile phone on Facebook priced at ₹29,800.

Believing it to be genuine, he transferred the money using funds sent by his father for studies and additional loans taken from his friends.

He made 6 payments to different numbers totaling ₹29,835, but never received the phone. When he tried contacting the seller, the number was found to be fake.

Vijay called father himself

On October 16, Vijay called his father, informing him that he was sitting near Kashi Ghat in Varanasi.

Ranjhi CSP Satish Sahu contacted the Uttar Pradesh Police, who safely took the student into custody and handed him over to a Jabalpur police team. Vijay has since been reunited with his family and has gone home to Umaria.

Police said the student had been under severe stress after losing the money and feared facing his friends and parents. Authorities have urged students to stay cautious while making online purchases and to report any fraud immediately.